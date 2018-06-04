Sennheiser Announces Technical Partnership with Bluejeans Network

Ballerup, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2018 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business, today announced its cooperation with BlueJeans Network, the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Sennheiser's leading portfolio of unified communications products will be fully interoperable with BlueJeans' meetings platform to ensure premium sound quality and seamless audio transmission.



Sennheiser products for unified communications, including all wired double-side models of the Culture, Circle and Century series as well as the MB 660 headset, are now fully interoperable with BlueJeans' meetings platform. In addition to increasing meeting productivity through high-quality video, collaboration, screen sharing and cloud recording, BlueJeans' solutions deliver Dolby Voice which is supported and enhanced by Sennheiser products. This results in a natural, crisp audio experience for office, remote and mobile users alike. The cooperation allows businesses to improve the modern workplace with an immersive conferencing experience that makes participants feel as if they are in the same room – even if they are hundreds of miles apart.



Describing the technical partnership, Steve Weinstock, Sr. Manager of Business Development and Integration Partnerships at BlueJeans said: "We are extremely pleased that Sennheiser's premium headsets are fully compatible with our latest video conferencing solutions. The Sennheiser headsets, combined with Dolby Voice ensure that our customers will have the best meeting experience in the industry."



"We share a core value proposition with BlueJeans: premium sound quality," said Andreas Bach, President at Sennheiser Communications A/S. "By combining our expertise, we are able to offer one of the best audio solutions for video conferencing and a brilliant user experience to our mutual customers. Companies can facilitate their employees' communications and thus improve collaboration and increase the efficiency of virtual meetings."



About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of global companies use BlueJeans every day for meetings and events, so people can work productively where and how they want.



For more information, visit http://www.bluejeans.com.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



