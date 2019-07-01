Sennheiser Appoints Dobbs Stanford Corporation

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2019 --Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it has appointed Dobbs Stanford Corporation as sales representative for the TOLA region of the U.S. (Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana) to represent its Professional AV line of products.



Dobbs Stanford Corporation is recognized as one of the nation's premier sales representatives of professional AV products in the United States, employing a team of experienced professionals.



"We are truly excited to be working along with Sennheiser, which has a longstanding heritage in professional AV products," commented Fred Dobbs, owner and president of Dobbs Stanford. "Our mission will be to ensure that professional AV integrators in this region have an exceptional, enjoyable and profitable experience selling Sennheiser technologies to their clients."



Dobbs Stanford works with dealers, consultants and architects, delivering project and application support with a deep technical expertise. The firm also boasts in-house technical staff, a programming department and operations staff – all focused on the professional AV market.



"After being impressed by the professionalism and drive of Dobbs Stanford I am delighted that they have agreed to represent Sennheiser in this important territory," said Simon Holley, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pro Audio Solutions, Sennheiser. "I very much look forward to working closely with the Dobbs Stanford team and seeing our market share continue to grow."



The appointment is effective June 1st. For more information on Dobbs Stanford, please visit http://www.dobbsstanford.com.



About Sennheiser

Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 21 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, Romania and the USA. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2017, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling €667.7 million. www.sennheiser.com