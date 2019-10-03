Sennheiser Appoints New Sales Representative Firms in Key US Regions

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --Audio specialist Sennheiser appointed two new sales representative firms in California, Hawaii, the Southeastern U.S. and Puerto Rico. Santa Ana, CA-based Quantum ST will now represent California and Hawaii, while Deerfield Beach, FLA-based RTSales is handling Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and Puerto Rico. The announcement follows Sennheiser's June appointment of Dobbs Stanford for the U.S. TOLA region (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas).



"These new appointments are indicative of the increased demand we are seeing in our professional portfolio in key regions throughout the U.S., particularly in conferencing and AV solutions," said Simon Holley, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pro Audio Solutions, Sennheiser. Both Quantum ST and RTSales bring an enormous degree of expertise to our sales organization and will help us become even closer to our customers in their appointed territories."



With over 40 years as a sales representative in the audio, video and lighting industries, RTSales President Bert Tunks is particularly excited about opportunities with Sennheiser in the AV conferencing market: "In the conferencing space, I feel that TeamConnect Ceiling 2 is a category leader and there is room for exponential growth in that vertical. In this regard, we are truly excited to be working alongside an industry leader."



Omar Arnold, co-owner of Quantum ST, added: "We have been passionate about microphones throughout our careers, and we see microphones and wireless systems as taking an increasingly dominant role in the world of integration. In today's business environment, there is a need for higher quality tools to make meetings more efficient and productive, and we feel Sennheiser is leading the charge."



Both firms will represent Sennheiser's entire line of professional products, including recent groundbreaking products such as XS Wireless Digital, evolution wireless G4 and the new TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone.



For more information on Quantum ST, please visit http://www.quantumst.com and for more information on RTSales, please visit https://rtsales.com.



About Sennheiser

Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, loudspeakers, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2018, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling €710.7 million. www.sennheiser.com