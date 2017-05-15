Sennheiser Appoints Pete Ogley as Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Electronics

Wedemark, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2017 --Audio specialist Sennheiser has appointed Pete Ogley as Chief Operating Officer for the Consumer Electronics Division. With extensive experience in consumer electronics and the audio business, Pete Ogley joins Sennheiser following a two-decade career at Bose Corporation. He will be based in Wedemark, Germany, and joins the Executive Management Board, reporting to Sennheiser co-CEOs Daniel and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser.



"We are delighted to welcome Pete to Sennheiser. He brings a breadth and depth of experience that includes an outstanding international track record and a true passion for the audio business," said Co-CEO Dr. Andreas Sennheiser. "It is great to add Pete's energy and expertise to our Executive Management Board," added Co-CEO Daniel Sennheiser. "Together, we will continue our success in the highly competitive consumer market." In his role as COO for the Consumer Electronics Division, Pete Ogley will complete Sennheiser's management team as a counterpart to Peter Claussen, the COO for Sennheiser's Professional Systems Division.



Prior to joining Sennheiser, Ogley was General Manager Audio for Video for the Consumer Electronics Division of Bose Corporation, where he was responsible for running this global line of business with a focus on strategy, product roadmap and developing and executing its long-term vision.



His 23-year career at Bose Corporation started in 1994 and included successful roles in sales management and key account management in the UK. In 2010, Ogley was appointed European Product Manager for Bose Corporation's Home Theatre business, which marked the start of a series of international senior roles at the company. He moved to Massachusetts, USA, in 2011 to serve as Global Product Manager for Video Products. Ogley was then made European Category Business Manager for Home Audio in 2012, before a promotion to Director Product Management Europe in 2014.



At Sennheiser, Pete Ogley will be responsible for driving the continued global success of the Consumer Electronics Division in alignment with Sennheiser's long-term strategy and business development goals.



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totalling 682 million.



