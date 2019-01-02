Sennheiser Appoints UC Industry Veteran James Fairweather as VP Sales and Marketing – Enterprise Solutions Americas

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2019 --Sennheiser Communications, a leading provider of premium audio solutions, is proud to announce it has appointed James "Jim" Fairweather as its new vice president of sales and marketing – Enterprise Solutions Americas. Jim has more than 25 years' experience driving sales initiatives in channel-based companies with a specialization in areas such as unified communications, SaaS, cloud-based infra-structures, videoconferencing, networking, VoIP, and pro AV. Fairweather has served in both global and American executive sales management positions with industry-leading manufacturers such as Hewlett Packard, Polycom, Vidyo, PictureTel, Yamaha, MCI WorldCom, and Honeywell.



Fairweather is an award-winning sales executive who has overseen sales organizations representing more than $500 million in business. He brings with him a deep history of relationships with resellers and dealers in the IT sales channel. Fairweather intends to leverage both his management skills, motivational prowess, and long-held relationships with the decision-makers in the telecommunications marketplace, to increase market share and awareness of the business solution offerings from Sennheiser.



"After more than two decades in the high-tech channel, I'm honoured to engage with the global innovative team at Sennheiser Communications, both on the sales side and the marketing side. The company's product engineering is beyond reproach, allowing these solutions not only to be stand-outs in the marketplace, but to help proliferate a greater standard of audio solutions for resellers and dealers looking to differentiate their offerings. That in itself is a formidable sales tool," said Fairweather.



The Sennheiser Enterprise Solutions channel will be fully-owned by current co-parent company William Demant as of January 2020. To this Fairweather adds: "This is an extremely exciting time for Sennheiser Communications, as we move to William Demant Holdings, a NASDAQ company with a new level of resources. This will help us create an even more dynamic sales organization, one that's focused on outcomes for both our reseller customers and our company."



"We're thrilled to continue our strong growth strategy, and North America is at the forefront of a new era, where it can accelerate its mission to establish high-performance audio as a mainstay of the modern communications network," said Jeppe Dalberg Larsen, CEO of Sennheiser Communications. "As we move toward this noteworthy future, we're excited to have an accomplished, results-driven leader to drive our sales and marketing strategies to the next level in the Americas."



About Sennheiser Communications

The company is a powerful joint venture between the German electro acoustics specialist Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG and internationally renowned Danish hearing health care company William Demant Holding Group. The joint venture draws on the experience of the two parent companies that are both global technology leaders in their respective fields.



Established in 2003, Sennheiser Communications A/S has been developing award winning headsets for business professionals and the gaming community from the headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The success builds on more than 150 years of combined sound heritage, on the latest technologies, and most of all, on our team of committed experts and professionals. Sennheiser Communications specializes in combining high-end audio and sound reproduction quality with leading hearing aid and advanced digital signal processing technologies for state-of-the-art communication products for call centers, office applications, as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. More information about Sennheiser Communications is at http://www.senncom.com