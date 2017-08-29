Sennheiser Awarded Best Wireless in-Ear Headphones of the Year

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --Sennheiser's HD1 In-Ear Wireless has been honored with the prestigious EISA Award 2017-2018 in the 'Wireless In-Ear Headphones' category. Presented annually by the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA), the EISA Awards celebrate products that combine the most advanced technology and desirable features with class-leading performance. Across categories including audio, photography and mobile, the awards recognize the very new best products in consumer electronics, as chosen by leading technology publications.



The HD1 In-Ear Wireless was recognized by the international EISA jury for its perfect fusion of sound performance, design excellence and carefully selected materials. The award will be officially presented during an award ceremony held during IFA 2017 in Berlin.



Receiving an EISA award for the HD1 In-Ear Wireless is further critical acclaim for Sennheiser's iconic MOMENTUM family of headphones. Sharing the range's DNA of uncompromising sound quality, progressive technology and minimalist design, the HD1 In-Ear Wireless was the first model from the audio specialist to bring these qualities to a compact ear-canal headphone model with Bluetooth connectivity.



The EISA Award citation praised the HD1 In-Ear Wireless for its effortless blend of practicality and aesthetics: "With its battery and Bluetooth receiver built into the neckband, this great wireless in-ear design makes sense in every way – it's comfortable at home, stable on the road, and rugged for playing sports. As you would expect from this illustrious German manufacturer, it is beautifully finished with red-stitched nappa leather on the neckband."



The jury were also impressed by the headphones' leading-edge technology and fantastic acoustic performance: "The HD1's super-sensitive microphone, NFC and Bluetooth 4.1 aptX compatibility give easy pairing and clear phone calls. Music is a joy too – its rich harmonics and powerful but precise bass make you want to keep on listening. It's a great companion for those who love their music on the move."



"We are honored to receive this award from EISA's expert jury. It is a further recognition for our ever-evolving MOMENTUM family", said Maurice Quarré, Director Business Segment Audiophile at Sennheiser. "In the creation of these headphones, we have been inspired by people who follow their vision and strive for the new. Therefore, past accolades must always represent a new bar for our engineers and designers to surpass. This is taking the MOMENTUM range to new heights through new technologies and towards new successes - some of which we are excited to be revealing at IFA in September."



Expert recognition of the very best in class



The European Imaging and Sound Association represents the unique collaboration of 53 international specialist CE magazines that cover all aspects of audio, video, home theatre, in-car, photographic and mobile technologies. EISA currently has members in over 20 European countries as well as USA and Australia and, through its annual awards, has been celebrating the very best consumer electronics products for 35 years.



About Sennheiser

Shape the Future of Audio – that is Sennheiser's vision. It is based on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser remains family-owned and is today one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world, all of whom are united in the pursuit of the perfect sound. Since 2013, the company has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser – the third generation of the family to do so. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



