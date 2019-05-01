Sennheiser Becomes Global Audio Partner of IFA

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2019 --At the IFA Global Press Conference Sennheiser and IFA jointly announced that the audio specialist will be the Global Audio Partner to IFA in 2019. Billed as the place where "consumer tech meets innovation", IFA with its international activities provides a perfect platform for Sennheiser to demonstrate its ambition to shape the future of audio.



"After many years as part of the IFA community, we are delighted to become the global Audio Partner of IFA," said Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, Co-CEO, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG. "This partnership is particularly exciting as we will not only participate in IFA Berlin but will also be proud to support the international activities of IFA. With a fast-growing market in China, we are especially looking forward to participating in CE China and its Retail University, as these provide outstanding opportunities to get closer to our customers in this vibrant marketplace, build ever stronger relationships and leverage exciting new opportunities."



"We are pleased to bring our longstanding partnership with Sennheiser to a new global level. For both partners, measurable positive effects are created." commented Jens Heithecker, IFA Executive Director.



AMBEO at IFA Berlin

At IFA Berlin Sennheiser will be showcasing its immersive AMBEO 3D audio technology, which delivers an immersive experience that recreates natural audio. With AMBEO, Sennheiser offers an end-to-end solution: from recording and mixing to playback and with solutions for both audio professionals and consumers.



Reflecting the rapid evolution of virtual and augmented reality, Sennheiser will additionally be demonstrating its AMBEO applications for VR and AR at IFA Next. In these fields, the realism of 3D audio will play a vital role in completing the immersive quality nature of VR and AR experiences. Bringing together researchers, industry professionals, start-ups and retailers, IFA Next is a global innovation hub that aims to facilitate a dynamic transfer of knowledge, ideas and information.



For a taste of a far nearer future, visitors to IFA Berlin will have an opportunity to experience AMBEO Soundbar and other product releases at the Sennheiser booth. Bringing the power of AMBEO to the home, this breakthrough device, which will be available from May in selected markets, offers an unparalleled sonic experience, with immersive 5.1.4 3D sound from a single audiophile device.



Addressing a global audience with Sennheiser professional audio

Sennheiser will also be bringing its expertise in professional audio to IFA Berlin. As Official Audio Partner, the audio specialist's microphones and wireless equipment will be used across many of the major IFA stages.



Special service for journalists

For all video journalists traveling to Berlin, Sennheiser will be providing a dedicated service in the media center: here, all media with camera equipment will find the Sennheiser 'audio for video team', who will be giving expert advice and onsite support on professional equipment.



About SENNHEISER ELECTRONIC CORPORATION

Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 21 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, Romania and the USA. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2017, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling €667.7 million.