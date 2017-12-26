Sennheiser Brings Retail Experience to San Francisco's Union Square

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/26/2017 --Sennheiser is bringing the future of audio to San Francisco: The audio specialist has opened a new store in Union Square. The new retail environment affords visitors an opportunity to experience a wide range of headphones and professional audio solutions — as well as a glimpse into the future of audio with immersive 3D audio products such as AMBEO SMART HEADSET and the groundbreaking AMBEO VR Mic.



Similar to Sennheiser's New York City pop-up store that opened last year, the new store in Union Square has a dedicated space to host curated Sennheiser events, workshops, temporary exhibitions, and a range of other presentations yet to be announced. More detailed information on both the store and upcoming events will be announced soon.



The Sennheiser San Francisco Store is located at 278 Post St. It is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 8pm and Sunday from 11am to 7pm.



For more information, please visit http://www.sennheiser.com/sf.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.