Sennheiser Brings the Future of Audio to Dallas This Week, with Exclusive HE 1 Listening Sessions

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that its HE 1 electrostatic reference headphone system will be in Dallas this week for exclusive VIP listening sessions. The headphone system, which is the best in the world and costs approximately 50,000, were announced in November of last year and promise an unprecedented audio experience.



Handcrafted in Germany from the finest material, the HE 1 is the successor to the legendary Orpheus. The headphone system combines a unique amplifier concept with carefully selected materials and highest-quality craftsmanship. With a frequency response that extends beyond the range of human hearing and the lowest total harmonic distortion that has ever been measured in an audio reproduction system, it is a milestone product in Sennheiser history.



The invitation only event will will feature personalized, immersive listening sessions on a first come first serve basis. The event will also include other Sennheiser headphones, such as HD 800, HDVD 800 and the IE 800, bringing forth the full range of Sennheiser's premium sound.



Who:

Audio specialist Sennheiser



What:

Exclusive listening session featuring the HE 1



When and Where:

Wednesday, October 26th 2016, Dallas, TX — 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm



Space is limited and by invitation only. If you are a member of the media and are interested in attending, please email Jeff Touzeau (jeff@hummingbirdmedia.com)



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 18 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family-owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,700 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. In 2014, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 635 million. http://www.sennheiser.com