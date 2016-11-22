Sennheiser Certified as Crestron Partner

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2016 --Sennheiser is a member of Crestron's "Integrated Partner Program". Both vendors' products can be integrated seamlessly into a single powerfully combined solution. Among the compatible products are the TeamConnect family of products, SpeechLine DW and ADN.



Data can be exchanged easily between systems, such as Sennheiser's conference solution ADN – here, because control commands are transmitted via TCP/IP, the audio conferencing system's central unit, the ADN CU1, can be connected effortlessly to one of Cestron's media controllers. For example, when the talk button on a docking station is pressed, the media controller interprets the transferred information and triggers functions, such as aligning a camera with a speaker.



This device communication naturally works in both directions, meaning that Sennheiser communication stations can accessed remotely via Crestron touch panels. The user interface is incredibly easy to use, with images of the conference room appearing on the touch panel's screen. To simplify programing for the system, developers can use a custom API ("Sennheiser ADN Crestron module").



Sennheiser's ceiling microphone TeamConnect Ceiling, which is connected to the TeamConnect Central Unit CU 1, can also be combined with Crestron products.



The audio specialist's SpeechLine Digital Wireless products are grouped around the "SL Rack Receiver DW", which comes equipped with RJ45 network connectors. This very user-friendly wireless system is provided with server-based software ("Sennheiser Control Cockpit") that uses a clearly structured dashboard to ensure ease of use. However, third party controls can also be added via network connectivity, and the same is also true of the popular Sennheiser evolution wireless line ew 300 G3.



"Integration is the magic word" says Jens Werner, Portfolio Manager Business Communication at Sennheiser. "Ensuring that the products made by different manufacturers can communicate with each other is to the customer's advantage. All important parameters can be accessed and adjusted using one central device. Frequently needed settings can be saved in the form of presets that deliver a desired scenario in the blink of an eye: Projection screens can be lowered in conference rooms, projectors can be activated, blinds shut, lights lowered and the Sennheiser audio conference system switched on ready for the meeting – all with a single touch command."



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser based in Wedemark near Hanover is one the world's leading producers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission technology with its own plants in Germany, Ireland and the US. Sennheiser operates in more than 50 countries. Together with 19 subsidiaries and long-standing trading partners, the company sells innovative products and future-oriented audio solutions which are optimally tailored to customers' needs. This enthusiasm for audio technology is shared by some 2,750 employees worldwide who work for the family-run company, which was established in 1945. Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser took the helm in 2013 and are the third generation to manage the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group's turnover totaled 682 million. www.sennheiser.com