Sennheiser Delivers in-Room Listening Experience at the Setai Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/28/2016 --Audio specialist Sennheiser will bring high-end listening experiences to guests of The Setai Miami Beach luxury hotel. Officially launching during Art Basel in Miami Beach 2016, the partnership promises to bring in-room listening experiences to a new level.



Located by the ocean in the heart of the most desirable location in South Beach, The Setai Miami Beach is an international leader in hospitality and the hotel of choice for a savy, high-end clientele. Combining Asian hospitality with personalized service amidst a stunning 1936 art deco building, The Setai represents the ultimate luxury experience for guests. Through its partnership with audio specialist Sennheiser, guests will now have the opportunity to enjoy high-end sound experiences.



The Setai's Ocean Suites will feature Sennheiser HD 1 Wireless headphones, while the Specialty Suites will feature Sennheiser HD 800 headphones, combined with a HDVD 800 amplifier and a high-resolution media player. To commence the partnership, Sennheiser HD 1 In-Ear headphones will be available as gifts for the guests of all suites while supplies last.



"Sennheiser and The Setai share many of the same values - most importantly, delivering a no-compromise, premium experience to customers," said Uwe Greunke, Director Global Marketing at Sennheiser. "We are looking forward to providing guests of The Setai, who expect nothing but the best, with a truly premium listening experience."



"Providing our guests with the best quality in service and products is what we strive for here at The Setai Miami Beach," says General Manager, Alex Furrer. "When the opportunity to work with Sennheiser arose, we saw a synergy in the two brands' quality and exclusivity which makes this a complimentary partnership for all involved."



In addition to the in-room listening experiences in hotel suites, The Setai will also provide its guests with the opportunity to purchase Sennheiser headphones at both its front desk as well as the Spa/Gym. Here, hotel guests will be able to purchase HD 1 Wireless, HD 1 as well as OCX 686 Sports headphones.



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser based in Wedemark near Hanover is one the world's leading producers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission technology with its own plants in Germany, Ireland and the US. Sennheiser operates in more than 50 countries. Together with 19 subsidiaries and long-standing trading partners, the company sells innovative products and future-oriented audio solutions which are optimally tailored to customers' needs. This enthusiasm for audio technology is shared by some 2,750 employees worldwide who work for the family-run company, which was established in 1945. Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser took the helm in 2013 and are the third generation to manage the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group's turnover totaled 682 million. www.sennheiser.com