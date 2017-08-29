Sennheiser Enterprise Solutions of North America Launches Deal Registration Portal

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for businesses, announces it has implemented a new Deal Registration program, offering percentage-based savings, prizes, and locked-in pricing when they register a deal via a new online registration portal. Sennheiser Enterprise Solutions customers are eligible for up to a 15 % price savings depending upon the opportunity, on qualifying deals in North America involving more than 50 business users, as registered through the program. A six-month registration period allows customers to lock-in their pricing for one full year, pending the win of the specific registered opportunity. As an incentive, each registered deal that comes to fruition will earn the applicant a new Sennheiser MB 660 business headset with adaptive active noise cancellation, once that deal is finalized according to the minimum order requirements.



Maximizing Margins and Supporting Opportunities



The Deal Registration program is designed to help Sennheiser resellers maximize profit margins and increase their competitive advantage, securing the best possible deals on industry-leading headsets and audioconferencing solutions for unified communications environments. Sennheiser will contact the VAR within 48 hours of registering an opportunity, to swiftly provide additional pre-sales support for the project in question. Registration is applicable to deals in North America.



Dealers can access the portal via https://en-us.sennheiser.com/dealreg.



"We're looking to assist our dealers and resellers in meaningful ways, so they can offer premium audio solutions as part of an overall unified communications environment at even higher margins," said Dawn Birr, channel manager, enterprise solutions at Sennheiser. "The Deal Registration program not only provides a significant financial advantage for our customers, but empowers us with the foresight to support their potential sales from the outset, acting as a long-term, consultative partner and securing the best possible pricing and product for an individual opportunity."



Industry-leading Technology That Enhances Productivity



In addition to the MB 660, Sennheiser offers business headsets including the D 10, SD wireless, Century, Circle, and Culture series, creating a comprehensive collection of wired, mobile, wireless, and DECT-based models. The company also offers premium speakerphone and audio conferencing products, such as the new SP 220 system for up to 12 users, the SP 10/SP 20 speakerphones, and the TeamConnect Wireless conference system. Sennheiser's headsets are Skype for Business certified, and are compatible with major unified communications infrastructures including Cisco and Avaya environments.



"Our Deal Registration program offers notable savings with percentages beyond what's been offered by some of our competitors," Birr continued. "We're looking to give dealers in the channel an additional incentive to deliver the highest quality audio to their end-customers, which will create a more productive and efficient workplace for those business organizations. In addition, we'll be able to offer longer-term guidance and support to help those solution providers close deals and capitalize on a greater volume of opportunities. It's a win-win scenario."



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices, and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com