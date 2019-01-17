Sennheiser Enterprise Solutions to Exhibit Innovative Business Headsets at Three January Events

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2019 --Sennheiser Communications, a leading provider of premium audio solutions, announces it will exhibit its full line of advanced UC solutions for the modern workplace at three major trade events in the month of January. Sennheiser Enterprise Solutions will engage with its customer base to show how audio solutions, such as the new SDW 5000 headset with enhanced connectivity to multiple devices, can be leveraged as tools to enhance productivity.



Events for January include:



Avaya Engage

January 20 - 23, Austin, TX, Booth #127



"Future Offices" Winter Event

January 23 – 25, New York, NY, Booth #9



ITEXPO

January 30 – February 1, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Booth #234



"We're planning some exciting changes for Sennheiser, by way of both product innovation and increased engagement with our customers," said Jim Fairweather, vice president of sales and marketing – Enterprise Solutions Americas. "We want to establish an ongoing dialog with industry decision-makers on how audio solutions can be leveraged to strategically enhance unified communications environments. These January events are the perfect way to begin that conversation in 2019."



Sennheiser's portfolio of advanced unified communications headsets includes the SDW 5000 headset, launched in 2018 to superlative reviews. The SDW 5000 features a versatile base unit that facilitates connectivity to multiple devices, from desk phones to cell phones to laptops or tablets, allowing users to switch devices over the course of the workday and accommodating the new mobile workforce. This model also incorporates 128bit authentication keys and DECT security certification for sensitive environments, plus Super Wide Band sound to meet the industry's most stringent audio quality standard.



Additional models include the MB 660 UC headset with active adaptive noise cancellation; the MB PRO series and PRESENCE mobile headsets; and the D 10, DW, SD wireless, Century, Circle, and Culture series. All of Sennheiser's headsets are Skype for Business Certified and are compatible with major unified communication office infrastructures, including Avaya, Cisco, and Microsoft environments.



"Sophisticated headsets and conferencing systems can no longer be viewed as simple add-on commodities," added Fairweather. "They are conduits that empower users to increase productivity and address specific trials of the evolving workplace, from supporting cyber security challenges in verticals like financial services, to accommodating the now ubiquitous BYOD phenomenon."



About Sennheiser Communications

The company is a powerful joint venture between the German electro acoustics specialist Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG and internationally renowned Danish hearing health care company William Demant Holding Group. The joint venture draws on the experience of the two parent companies that are both global technology leaders in their respective fields.



Established in 2003, Sennheiser Communications A/S has been developing award winning headsets for business professionals and the gaming community from the headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The success builds on more than 150 years of combined sound heritage, on the latest technologies, and most of all, on our team of committed experts and professionals. Sennheiser Communications specializes in combining high-end audio and sound reproduction quality with leading hearing aid and advanced digital signal processing technologies for state-of-the-art communication products for call centers, office applications, as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. More information about Sennheiser Communications is at http://www.senncom.com