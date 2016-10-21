Sennheiser Expands SpeechLine Digital Wireless Range

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2016 --Sennheiser is expanding its groundbreaking SpeechLine Digital Wireless system with new products that further enhance its flexibility, including two fully wireless Tablestand units, a Qi-based wireless charging solution and a new network enabled charging unit.



"SpeechLine Digital Wireless was created by Sennheiser to be the first solution to meet the demand for a wireless microphones dedicated purely to speech. It offers easy installation and operation, a high level of reliability and future-proof technology to deliver supreme speech clarity," said Kai Tossing, Portfolio Manager, Business Communication. "We are taking these qualities even further, bringing the simplicity, flexibility and freedom of wireless charging, with all products allowing easy monitoring and control via our intuitive Control Cockpit software."



SL Tablestand 153-S DW and SL Tablestand 133-S DW



Sennheiser has created two new wireless base units featuring wireless charging by induction, the SL Tablestand 153-S DW and SL Tablestand 133-S DW. Being independent from any cables, they offer a highly flexible solution for users. Both utilize the most commonly used Qi wireless charging standard.



The SL Tablestand 153-S DW is the perfect solution for ad hoc press conferences or podium discussions in any location. It is compatible with Sennheiser's MEG 14 40 L II B gooseneck microphone, connecting via its XLR-5 socket. The unit provides battery life indication via dedicated battery status LEDs.



Offering compatibility with all Sennheiser XLR-3 gooseneck microphones, the SL DW Wireless Tablestand 133-S DW is optimized for podium discussions, speeches and lectures. It comes with a rechargeable battery pack with up to 10 hours of operating time.



Both new Tablestands can either be charged wirelessly with Sennheiser new CHG QI 2 wireless charging base or via USB. They can also be monitored and controlled with Sennheiser's Control Cockpit.



The new wireless tablestands are available in a set: The SpeechLine Digital Wireless Tablestand Set SL TS 133 GN SET DW including the SL Tablestand 133-S DW, the MEG 14-40 B gooseneck microphone and the SL Rack Receiver DW. The Wireless Tablestand Set SL TS 153 GN-L SET includes the SL Tablestand 153-DW, the MEG 14-40-L-II B gooseneck microphone and the SL Rack Receiver DW.



CHG QI 2



The new CHG QI 2 is a convenient wireless charging solution that uses the wireless Qi Charging standard to provide convenient wireless charging for two mobile devices. It can be used both with the SL Tablestand 133-S DW and with the SL Tablestand 153-S DW.



CHG 4N



Also added to the SpeechLine Digital Wireless family is the CHG 4N, a network enabled charger featuring four individual charging bays. These can either be used for the SL Bodypack DW or the SL Handheld DW. Each bay has four dedicated LEDs to indicate the corresponding battery status of the mobile device.



Its flexible network interface provides IPv4 and IPv6 compatibility for seamless integration. As with the new Tablestands, Sennheiser Control Cockpit makes it easy to remotely monitor and control the CHG 4N's settings and status information.