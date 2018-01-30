Sennheiser HD 200 PRO and Pro Talk Series Recognized for Outstanding Technical Achievement at 33rd Annual TEC Awards

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --Audio specialist Sennheiser was recognized by the NAMM Foundation with Outstanding Technical Achievement awards in the categories of 'Headphone/Earpiece Technology' and 'Audio Education Technology' at the 33rd Annual TEC Awards. During a ceremony at the Anaheim Hilton on January 25, Sennheiser's Jürgen Kockmann, Manager Product Management, and James Capparelle, Marketing Communications Manager, accepted the awards on behalf of the company.



"We would like to thank the NAMM Foundation for recognizing Sennheiser and the positive impact our products have for both audio professionals and aspiring engineers over the world," commented Jürgen Kockmann. "Our enlightening Pro Talk series and the HD 200 PRO headphones are valuable tools for both engineers and music creators, helping and inspiring them in their daily work."



HD 200 PRO Studio Headphones



Winning an Outstanding Technical Achievement award in the category of Headphone/Earpiece Technology, Sennheiser's HD 200 PRO headphones offer an ideal entry point into the world of home recording and content creation, and are also the perfect partner for enjoying music with excellent sound quality. In monitoring, the HD 200 PRO's accurate sound image ensures that users can mix even the finest nuances of sound. Designed with superior fit and comfort for long sessions, it is a high-performing, budget-friendly companion at home and in the studio.



Pro Talk Series



Sennheiser's Pro Talk Series, which won an Outstanding Technical Achievement award in the category of Audio Education Technology, brings interviews with the industry's top sound engineers to the Sennheiser YouTube channel. The series is a valuable resource for aspiring engineers and producers of all levels to learn from the experience of luminaries like Manny Marroquin of Larrabee Studios (Rihanna, Kanye West and John Mayer), Jim Ebdon (Maroon 5, Aerosmith, Sting, Pet Shop Boys), Stephen Curtin (Beyoncé), and Al Schmitt (Frank Sinatra, Miles Davis, Sam Cooke).



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.