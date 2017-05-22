Sennheiser Headsets and Speakerphones Now Compatible with IGEL OS-Powered Endpoints

Copenhagen, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/22/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium headset and conferencing solutions, is pleased to announce its partnership and certified product interoperability with IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software and thin clients for the secure enterprise.



The new partnership ensures the full compatibility of Sennheiser's headsets and speakerphone solutions with IGEL OS-powered UD6 and UD5, UD Pocket and Universal Desktop Converter, together with the Citrix HDX Realtime Optimization Pack for Microsoft Skype for Business and it demonstrates Sennheiser's continued commitment to deliver the best possible device interoperability.



Andreas Bach, President at Sennheiser Communications A/S, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with IGEL and to be working together to offer our mutual customers a seamless, premium user experience. IGEL is a leading provider of unified endpoint management software and thin clients and IGEL's commitment to high quality solutions fits well with Sennheiser's value proposition."



Sennheiser and IGEL Technology now offer their mutual customers full product interoperability and an improved user experience.



IGEL OS simplifies access to virtualized desktops and applications. The OS standardizes endpoints and provides for adaptive configuration and granular control, while providing users with a familiar workspace.



IGEL solutions are suitable for office applications, video and multimedia presentations and, as Matthias Haas, CTO at IGEL explains, increasingly for virtual conferencing in virtual environments: "Communications in virtual environments relies on seamless integration of compatible software and hardware devices. All IGEL OS 10 devices are already equipped with Citrix RTME (RealTime Media Engine) for Skype for Business for easy deployment. Full interoperability with Sennheiser headsets and speakerphones will enhance the communication experience and ensure successful user adoption and satisfaction."



For a chance to experience Sennheiser and IGEL solutions, visit upcoming Citrix Synergy in Orlando, USA, from the 23rd-25th of May, booth #609 (Senheiser)/booth #207 (IGEL)/, and/or Citrix Technology Exchange in Bonn, Germany, from the 29th-30th of May, booth #16 (Sennheiser)/booth #14 (IGEL).



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling €682 million. www.sennheiser.com



About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management (UEM) software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite™, IGEL OS™-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.



For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com. To download the IGEL UMS or the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), request a 12-minute demonstration of the IGEL OS or request evaluation hardware visit https://www.igel.com/demoit/.