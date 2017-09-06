Sennheiser Introduces HD1 Free – The Bluetooth in-Ear Headphones with MOMENTUM

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --At IFA 2017, audio specialist Sennheiser is introducing the HD1 Free, an all-new wireless model in the acclaimed HD1 family. Bringing the essence of HD1 to its most compact form, the new ear-canal headphones combine uncompromised sound quality, progressive technology and luxurious minimalist style with an ultra-compact design. For ultimate convenience, the HD1 Free features ergonomically designed magnetic earpieces that link together when not in use.



Following the launch of the HD1 In-Ear Wireless neckband headphones at CES 2017, the new HD1 Free expands Sennheiser's range of Bluetooth ear-canal headphones.



"Inspired by those who always aim higher, our iconic HD1 headphone family continues to set new standards through their fusion of superior sound quality and premium aesthetics," said Sebastian Rodens, Product Manager Audiophile at Sennheiser. "The HD1 Free distils this ethos into an exquisitely compact form – offering even greater portability and freedom, without compromising on audio performance."



The headphones' high-quality dynamic speaker system and custom-machined stainless steel in-ear sound tunnels deliver superior acoustic precision with a powerful bass response and detailed vocal projection – the signature HD1 sound. Advanced technology ensures that this true hi-fi sound can be enjoyed via crystal clear wireless transmission: the HD1 Free features Bluetooth 4.2 as well as Qualcomm® apt-X™ and AAC codec support. Qualcomm® apt-X™ Low Latency compatibility also enhances the ability to enjoy gaming or video content by keeping audio transmission perfectly in sync with the visuals.



Elaborating the mobile experience



Alongside portability and wireless connectivity, the new HD1 Free offers a range of features that guarantee a superior experience with mobile devices. Their six-hour battery life and a luxurious leather case make the headphones the perfect companion for a life on the go.



A three-button remote and high quality in-line microphone for making calls and controlling music are integrated into the cable between the earpieces. Multi-connection with up to two devices at once and 3-way calling support are also provided. An intuitive system of voice prompts provides notifications on the pairing status and battery life.



The HD1 Free has been crafted from premium materials for listening comfort, timeless style and lasting durability. As with all HD1 headphones, every facet of the headphones' design reveals meticulous attention to detail. The ergonomically designed earpieces have been precision-built from stainless steel with mirror chrome detailing. They feature unique magnets so the headphones can be worn around the neck when not in use. Ear adapters provided in four different sizes ensure a personalized fit in the ear canals for brilliant comfort and excellent attenuation of ambient noise.



Inspired by people with MOMENTUM



In the creation of the HD1 range and the new HD1 Free, Sennheiser has been inspired by people who follow their vision and strive for the new – people with MOMENTUM. This spirit of HD1 is perfectly embodied by American rock band Portugal. The Man.



Incessantly on a quest for the unexpected and inspiring, the Portland-based musicians were among the first to try the new HD1 Free. "It's amazing to hear such precise and powerful sound from such compact headphones. As musicians, we are always in motion, always on the go – so the HD1 Free is perfect for us", said bass guitarist Zach Carothers.



Sennheiser's HD1 Free will be available from October 2017 and is priced at $199.95 (U.S.).



