Sennheiser Introduces New Pro Audio Solutions Channel Team

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2019 --Audio specialist Sennheiser has announced several changes within its Pro Audio Solutions Channel with the forthcoming retirement of John Falcone, Sennheiser's long serving SVP, Global Sales – Pro Audio Solutions. Mark Posgay has been appointed to succeed John Falcone in his role. With his appointment, Mark Posgay has announced his leadership team, promoting Christophe van den Berghe to the position of Vice President, Sales and Marketing, EMEA – Pro Audio Solutions, and Simon Holley to the position of Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Americas/ANZ – Pro Audio Solutions. Vince Tan has been appointed as Vice President, Sales, APAC – Pro Audio Solutions to secure channel growth and drive further business development in the APAC region.



"We are excited about the strong global sales team in place for the Pro Audio Solutions Channel," said Peter Claussen, COO of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG. "I am very much looking forward to seeing the team drive the business forward with excellence and customer orientation and congratulate Mark Posgay on his promotion."



Mark Posgay, who has held his new role since January 1, reports directly to Peter Claussen. Mark has been with Sennheiser for five years, with a solid background of 20 years of sales and industry experience. He brings his own unique energy and drive to the leadership of Sennheiser's Pro Audio Solutions Channel.



Mark will continue to collaborate closely with John Falcone until his retirement in October 2019 to ensure a smooth transition. In his more than two decades at Sennheiser, John Falcone's career highlights have included serving as CEO of wholly owned Sennheiser subsidiary, Sennheiser Electronic Corporation, to heading up sales for the audio specialist's Americas operations, to the senior role at Pro Audio Solutions.



"We know that John's retirement – like his career – will make as much of an impact across the industry as here at Sennheiser and for good reason," said Peter Claussen. "John's professional achievements and personal qualities have won him admiration both in our company and beyond. His continued contribution will be greatly appreciated over the coming months and we wish him all the very best for the future."



On his appointment, Mark Posgay has announced his leadership team. Christophe van den Berghe has been appointed Vice President, Sales and Marketing, EMEA – Pro Audio Solutions, effective January 1, 2019. A Sennheiser veteran of 19 years, Christophe brings a breadth of sales and marketing experience from previous roles at the audio specialist, along with a strong understanding of European markets.



Simon Holley has been promoted to Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Americas/ANZ – Pro Audio Solutions for the Americas/ANZ, also effective from January 1, 2019. Simon has been with Sennheiser since 2014 as Director, Sales, Pro Audio Solutions for the UK and Ireland. With 18 years of sales management experience, he has strong leadership skills and a proven track record of meeting and exceeding sales targets.



Vince Tan has been appointed Vice President, Sales, APAC – Pro Audio Solutions to secure channel growth and drive further business development. Vince began his career with Sennheiser in 1999 and has successfully progressed in various roles. He brings 20+ years of sales experience, high energy, strong leadership and drive for success. Vince Tan also reports directly to Mark Posgay.



"I am very pleased to announce these exciting changes to the Sennheiser Pro Audio Solutions Channel, which will help to get us even closer to our customers, through outstanding technology, service and support," commented Mark Posgay. "I would like to congratulate Christophe, Simon and Vince on their new roles and look forward to working together as a team to continue to exceed the expectations of our present and future customers."



Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 21 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, Romania and the USA. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2017, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling €667.7 million.