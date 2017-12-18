Sennheiser Introduces "NFR" Not for Resale Program in North America

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business, has launched its new Not For Resale "NFR" program in North America. Through this offering, resellers, distributors, and other partners that work with Sennheiser can acquire a volume of premium audio headsets for use by their own internal staff at dramatic savings. Sennheiser channel partners can receive special pricing of 55% off MSRP for headsets and speakerphones; and 40% off the MAP price for the TeamConnect Wireless SMB audioconferencing solutions.



The program allows resellers to acquire a combination of up to 300 NFR headsets and/or speakerphone units per calendar year. Sennheiser resellers, direct dealers, and distribution partners can acquire up to 24 TeamConnect-branded products per calendar year. Resellers are required to make these purchases via credit card, and dealers and distributors must work via purchase order. All orders must be pre-approved by Sennheiser sales directors or Sennheiser distribution managers in order to take advantage of the NFR program.



Advocating Through a Superior Audio Experience



The NFR program is designed to familiarize the sales staff among resellers and distributors with the high-performance features and sophisticated engineering of the Sennheiser's audio devices. This includes technologies such as the MB 660 headset's adaptive active noise cancellation, which allows users to adjust the level of noise cancellation to which they are subject throughout the day, either manually or automatically; or innovations such as multiple integrated microphones for clearer sound transmissions and ActiveGard® technology to protect against surges and shocks.



Sennheiser is confident that once channel partners experience these market-differentiating features, they'll be more apt to advocate Sennheiser as the audio solution of choice for business communications networks. For this reason, units procured through this pricing structure must be used in-house. If any such models are resold, it will result in termination of NFR program privileges for that purchaser. Channel partners with questions should reach out to a Sennheiser sales director or distribution manager for further information.



Satisfying Market Opportunities



"Our sales team has consistently found that the most effective way to convince a prospect of the advantages of premier audio is to let them try a model for themselves," said Dawn Birr, channel manager, enterprise solutions at Sennheiser. "By delivering first-hand knowledge of our headsets, speakerphones, and audioconferencing products to partners in actual office environments, they'll be far more likely to demand them as part of the sophisticated network they're proposing to their business customers. We've made these solutions more cost-effective and accessible for those partners."



As in-house users of the Sennheiser audio solutions, resellers and distributors will be better able to describe and demonstrate the advanced capabilities of these models, since they'll be better versed in its daily utility.



"In a sense, personal use of the product is a stamp of approval," Birr adds. "We're proud to proliferate these high-performance audio devices among our channel partners, making it easier for them to satisfy ongoing opportunities in the marketplace."



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



