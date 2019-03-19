Sennheiser Launches New Wired Premium Century Headset with ANC and Proximity Sensor

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2019 --Ballerup, Denmark, March 18th, 2019 – Global audio specialist Sennheiser releases the new premium wired Century™ ANC headset at Enterprise Connect, Orlando, USA, March 18-21, 2019. The new variant, Century™ SC 660 ANC USB, is designed for customer-centric workers who need a durable wired headset with outstanding sound quality, effective call handling and excellent comfort. The ANC can be switched on and off via the in-line call control and the proximity sensor technology makes it possible to answer a call, put it on hold and resume the call simply by taking the headset on and off. The headset features thick leatherette ear pads which not only ensure a high level of comfort and passive noise damping but also improve the audio music performance. Sennheiser Voice Clarity and the ultra noise-cancelling microphone provide a natural listening experience and perfect speech output. The Century™ ANC variant is UC optimized and Skype for Business Certified.



Sennheiser's new premium Century™ ANC headset is for office professionals who spend all day on calls in open office environments and contact centers. "This ANC headset has outstanding sound performance, intuitive call handling and enhances noise reduction which all helps to improve both comfort and productivity in noisy office workplaces," says Theis Mork, Vice President of Product Management Enterprise Solutions at Sennheiser.



Quality is the key

"It is crucial to businesses that employees can focus and work efficiently even in busy and noisy office environments," says Theis Mork, Vice President of Product Management Enterprise Solutions at Sennheiser. "When using a headset for calls all day, high quality is the keyword. Our new Century™ ANC headset lives up to a high standard of quality when it comes to both sound, craftmanship and user experience. With this headset, people can stay focused on calls and ensure effective conversations with customers," explains Theis Mork.



Two new Century™ Mobile variants with USB-C available

At Enterprise Connect, Sennheiser also releases two additional wired Century™ Mobile headset variants: SC 635 USB-C (single-sided) & SC 665 USB-C (double-sided). These new headsets offer both USB-C and 3.5 mm jack connectivity, providing added flexibility for office workers who need to switch between different devices and locations without compromising productivity and clarity of communication. Both headsets are UC optimized and Certified for Skype for Business.



Visit Sennheiser at Enterprise Connect, March 18-21, 2019

Sennheiser will exhibit the new Century™ ANC and Century™ Mobile USB-C headsets at booth number 707.



Availability and price

Product availability:

Century™ANC: SC 660 ANC USB: March 18th, 2019

Century™ Mobile USB-C: SC 635 USB-C & SC 665 USB-C: March 26th, 2019

The Century™ Series costs between $ 179 and $ 249



About Sennheiser Communications

The company is a powerful joint venture between the German electro acoustics specialist Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and internationally renowned Danish hearing healthcare company William Demant Holding Group. The joint venture draws on the experience of the two parent companies, both of whom are global technology leaders in their respective fields.



Established in 2003, Sennheiser Communications A/S has been developing award winning headsets for business professionals and the gaming community from its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The success builds on more than 150 years of combined sound heritage, the very latest technologies, and most of all, on our team of committed experts and professionals.



Sennheiser Communications specializes in combining high-end audio and sound reproduction quality with leading hearing aid and advanced digital signal processing technologies for state-of-the-art communication products for call centers, office applications, as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices.



Find more information about Sennheiser Communications at www.senncom.com.