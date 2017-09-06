Sennheiser Launches New Wireless CX 7.00BT Ear-Canal Headphones for Brilliant Everyday Listening

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2017 --For a fast-moving, always-on generation, Sennheiser is expanding its in-ear wireless headphone range with the launch of the new CX 7.00BT. The new model offers a minimalist lightweight neckband design, excellent bass-driven sound and leading-edge wireless technology in an affordable pair of headphones.



"The CX 7.00BT is ideal for enjoying entertainment and staying in touch on mobile devices," said Charles Cha, Product Manager Lifestyle at Sennheiser. "In recent years, wireless headphones have become increasingly popular because of the flexibility and freedom they offer. This new Bluetooth neckband model is a great option for anyone looking for a take-anywhere, affordable headphone that offers the incredible listening experience you would expect from Sennheiser."



With a clear, detailed sound and enhanced bass response, the CX 7.00BT's performance is assured by leading-edge wireless technologies, including Bluetooth 4.1 and Qualcomm® apt-X™ for true wireless Hi-Fi sound. NFC one-touch pairing makes it simple to immediately connect to smart devices, while the headphone's multi-connection capability enables simultaneous pairing with up to two devices such as a smartphone and a computer. It's just as easy to use as a headset for phone calls thanks to an integrated microphone, 3-way calling and helpful voice prompts to notify the user of incoming calls.



Designed for comfortable all-day listening



The new ear-canal headphones are supremely comfortable even for long periods of use. They feature an ergonomic around-the-neck design and come with a choice of four sizes of ear adapters to ensure great fit. In addition to providing enhanced comfort, a good fit in the ear canal offers excellent attenuation of ambient noise for an enjoyable listening experience even in busier environments.



Everyday use of the CX 7.00BT is facilitated by its ten-hour battery life. The battery can be fully recharged via USB in only 1.5 hours. The CX 7.00BT also supports USB audio via its supplied cable for times when wired used is preferred.



The CX 7.00BT will be available worldwide from October and is priced at $149.95 (U.S.) and $199.95 (Canada).



