Sennheiser Launches New Wireless Speakerphone for Instant Conferences – Anywhere

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2019 --Global audio specialist Sennheiser releases the new SP 30 wireless speakerphone at Enterprise Connect, Orlando, USA, March 18-21, 2019. The SP 30 is a flexible collaboration tool for meetings in and out of the office, supporting conference calls with up to 8 people. With its lightweight design, Bluetooth® or USB-C plug'n'play and multi-point connectivity with up to three devices, the SP 30 is not only convenient as a personal device for instant conference calls on the go. It can also be used as a shared tool in huddle spaces as well as small to mid-sized meeting rooms. Two noise and echo cancelling microphones with a long-range voice pick-up and an ultra-low distortion speaker with clear voice reproduction provide an exceptional speech and audio experience for conference calls, music and multimedia. If needed, the Voice Assistant is only one touch away.



Natural conversation experience and Certified for Microsoft Teams

With an industry-leading duplex performance that ensures simultaneous speech without any dropouts, the SP 30 provides a natural conversing experience even in challenging environments. The SP 30 is crafted with premium materials, and its conveniently winding cable and safe dongle storage makes it a perfect travel companion. Later in 2019 SP 30 will also be Certified for Microsoft Teams.



"Microsoft Teams opens up a shared, flexible workspace that helps teams spread around the globe to optimize workflows and speed up their decision-making processes. The Sennheiser SP 30 for Microsoft Teams enables businesses to use our software and communication tools and ensure seamless and clear-cut sound for natural conversations during team calls," says Ilya Bukshteyn, Partner Director of Devices for Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Corp.



Virtual collaboration is the future

The SP 30 supports the digital, collaborative work style regardless of time, space and personal circumstances. "We at Sennheiser believe that virtual collaboration is essential for building strong relationships with colleagues and business partners in a modern world," says Theis Mork, Vice President of Product Management Enterprise Solutions at Sennheiser. "With our product innovations we aim to further the trend of a dynamic way of working and enable mobile professionals to lead a more self-determined work life in the future."



Visit Sennheiser at Enterprise Connect March 18-21, 2019

Sennheiser will exhibit the SP 30 Speakerphone at booth number 707.



Availability and price

Skype for Business certification pending.

Availability: April 15th, 2019

Price:

Sennheiser SP 30 $209

Sennheiser SP 30 + $259



About Sennheiser Communications

The company is a powerful joint venture between the German electro acoustics specialist Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and internationally renowned Danish hearing healthcare company William Demant Holding Group. The joint venture draws on the experience of the two parent companies, both of whom are global technology leaders in their respective fields.



Established in 2003, Sennheiser Communications A/S has been developing award winning headsets for business professionals and the gaming community from its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The success builds on more than 150 years of combined sound heritage, the very latest technologies, and most of all, on our team of committed experts and professionals.



Sennheiser Communications specializes in combining high-end audio and sound reproduction quality with leading hearing aid and advanced digital signal processing technologies for state-of-the-art communication products for call centers, office applications, as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. Find more information about Sennheiser Communications at www.senncom.com.