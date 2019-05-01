Sennheiser Launches SP 30 Speakerphone and Century ANC Headset to Support "WX"

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2019 --Global audio leader Sennheiser announces two new products, adding crucial capabilities to tried-and-true, top-selling Sennheiser product families in both the headset and speakerphone categories. The company has released the new SP 30 Speakerphone, a wireless conferencing solution that brings Bluetooth® to its line of portable, plug-and-play audioconferencing solutions. In addition, the new premium wired, Century™ SC 660 ANC USB headset adds Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and proximity-sensing capabilities.



SENNHEISER'S NEW WIRELESS SPEAKERPHONE SP 30 FOR INSTANT CONFERENCES, ANYWHERE



The SP 30 Speakerphone allows mobile workers to set up a conference call via a wireless Bluetooth® connection for up to eight people – anytime, anywhere. It's a flexible, easy-to-deploy collaboration tool for meetings in and out of the office, supporting calls for multiple participants with a set-up time of a matter of seconds. Its lightweight design and features such as Bluetooth® and USB-C capability and multipoint connectivity with up to three devices allows the versatile SP 30 to perform as a personal device for instant conference calls on-the-go, or to be leveraged as a shared tool in huddle spaces and small- to mid-sized meeting rooms.



"Our daily meetings are becoming increasingly virtual, driven by globalization and more flexible work styles," says Theis Mork, Vice President of Product Management - Enterprise Solutions at Sennheiser. "The new SP 30 Speakerphone system enables people to collaborate efficiently and set up conference calls at a moment's notice in any location."



Two noise and echo cancelling microphones with long-range voice pick-up and an ultra-low distortion speaker with clear voice reproduction create an exceptional speech and audio experience for conference calls, music, and multimedia use. If needed, an integrated Voice Assistant is a touch away. The SP 30 and the SP 30 + variant are available from April 15, 2019. Pricing is $209 to $259.



SENNHEISER'S NEW WIRED PREMIUM CENTURY™ HEADSET WITH ANC AND PROXIMITY SENSOR



The addition of an ANC headset to the top-selling Century™ Series office headsets allows office workers who spend all day in contact centers and open noisy offices to have greater control over the level of noise pollution throughout their workdays. It's a headset solution for improved comfort and productivity in noisy open work spaces. The new model, Century™ SC 660 ANC USB, is for customer-centric workers who need a durable wired headset with outstanding sound quality, effective call handling, and excellent comfort.



The ANC feature can be switched on and off via the in-line call control, and the headset's innovative proximity sensor technology allows users to take a call, put it on hold, and resume the call by simply taking the headset on and off. It features thick leatherette ear pads with a high level of comfort and passive noise damping which ultimately enhances the audio music performance. Sennheiser's finely engineered Voice Clarity and the ultra noise-cancelling microphone provide a natural listening experience and impeccable speech output. The new Century™ ANC costs $249.



"It is crucial to businesses that employees can focus and work efficiently even in busy and noisy office environments," Mork adds. "When using a headset for calls all day, high quality is the keyword. Our new Century™ ANC headset lives up to a high standard of sound, craftmanship, and user experience. It offers outstanding sound performance and intuitive call handling, and enhances noise reduction, all of which helps to improve both comfort and productivity."



Sennheiser's solutions are built to address challenges in the modern workplace, to help end-users get better ROI from their communications infrastructures. "We believe that seamless collaboration and communication is essential to building strong relationships with colleagues and partners in a modern world. These new solutions deliver functionality that elevates audio beyond being simple peripheral devices in a Unified Communications network," explained Mork. "Our product innovations enable professionals, both mobile and on-site, to lead a more self-determined work life in the future, where audio is a tool that augments their capabilities."



About SENNHEISER COMMUNICATIONS

The company is a powerful joint venture between the German electro acoustics specialist Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and internationally renowned Danish hearing healthcare company William Demant Holding Group. The joint venture draws on the experience of the two parent companies, both of whom are global technology leaders in their respective fields. Established in 2003, Sennheiser Communications A/S has been developing award winning headsets for business professionals and the gaming community from its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The success builds on more than 150 years of combined sound heritage, the very latest technologies, and most of all, on our team of committed experts and professionals. Sennheiser Communications specializes in combining high-end audio and sound reproduction quality with leading hearing aid and advanced digital signal processing technologies for state-of-the-art communication products for call centers, office applications, as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices.