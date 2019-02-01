Sennheiser Launches XS Wireless Digital at the 2019 NAMM Show

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2019 --Sennheiser's brand-new XS Wireless Digital series will provide musicians and videographers with an easy entry into wireless audio. XSW-D replaces the cable with sleek, compact transmitters and receivers that work on 2.4 GHz for worldwide, license-free operation. Versatile and easy to use, the series provides wireless solutions for almost every conceivable configuration and application. Transmitters and receivers can be freely combined so users can opt for a wireless link that will protect their existing microphone investments, or select one of the fully-equipped wireless microphone sets.



"With XS Wireless Digital we are adding exciting entry-level digital wireless microphones to our portfolio," said Tobias von Allwörden, senior product manager with Sennheiser. "The series is ideal for first-time wireless users – be it a guitarist who wants to move on stage freely, or a content creator who wants to take his or her video projects to the next level with wireless audio."



Entry-level but well equipped

XSW-D employs digital transmission in the 2.4 GHz range and uses the acclaimed aptX® Live codec. The receivers have antenna diversity; the transmitters work redundantly, transmitting all data packages twice to ensure reliable transmission. In case of interference, the transmitter and receiver will seamlessly hop to a free frequency. The audio latency remains below 4 ms. Up to five systems can be used simultaneously and they have a range of up to 75 m (250 ft). The transmitter and receiver units can be conveniently recharged via USB using the included charging cable and work for up to five hours on a single charge.



Straightforward operation

Operation has been made as easy as possible via a single button: Pressing the buttons on both the transmitter and the receiver will power up and automatically link the units, clicking either button on the receiver or transmitter will mute the audio signal and pressing and holding both buttons again will power the system down.



The transmitter is connected to a handheld mic, a lavalier mic or an instrument, while the receiver can be directly connected to a mixing desk, a guitar or bass amp or the mic input of a video camera respectively.



Performing and presenting

Presenters, vocalists and instrumentalists can choose between a Vocal Set with an XS 1 dynamic cardioid microphone, a Lavalier Set with an ME 2-II clip-on microphone, and an Instrument Base Set for instruments with a 6.3 mm (1/4") output. Also available is an XLR Base Set for use with existing dynamic microphones, and a Presentation Base Set for use with an existing clip-on microphone that has a 3.5 mm (1/8") mini-jack connector. From Summer 2019, the series will be expanded with a Pedalboard Set for guitar and bass players. All transmitters and receivers are also available separately.



Videography and content creation

XSW-D reliably records audio directly into a video camera via the mic input. The receiver attaches to the camera via the XSW-D cold-shoe mount and a 3.5 mm (1/8") coiled cable, while the transmitter simply connects to a handheld or lavalier microphone depending on the use case and preference.



Videographers and content creators can choose between a Portable Lavalier Set complete with an ME 2-II clip-on microphone, a Portable Interview Set for use with an existing dynamic microphone, a Portable Base Set for use with an existing lavalier microphone, and the Portable ENG Set, which contains transmitters for a lavalier microphone (ME 2-II included) and an existing handheld dynamic microphone.