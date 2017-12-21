Sennheiser MB 660 Wins Coveted CRN Tech Innovator "Finalist" Award

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business, announces it has won a "finalist" award in CRN magazine's coveted Tech Innovator competition. The MB 660, Sennheiser's flagship business headset for unified communications environments, was honored in the "Networking: Voice/Data/Unified Communications" category.



The CRN editors evaluated 216 products submitted to this competition across 32 technology categories. Criteria included "technological advancements, uniqueness of features and potential to help solution providers solve end users' IT challenges," according to CRN's statements. The competition is designed to spotlight hardware, software, and/or services that have helped to drive the IT industry forward.



Audio as an Open-Office Productivity Tool



The MB 660 Series of headsets have been specifically designed for workers in distracting open office spaces, whose collaborative work areas often are distinguished by high noise levels. The headset utilizes adaptive active noise cancellation, allowing the user to automatically or manually adjust the level of noise cancellation the headset will provide over the course of the workday. The product's capacity to help workers mediate ambient noise allows it to perform as a workplace tool, supporting the user's ability to focus, which in turn contributes to productivity. In addition, this UC-certified device employs finely engineered technology that ensures superior speech transmission during voice calls, including multiple integrated directional microphones, which creates a high-quality listening experience for the caller as well. These are only a few of the sophisticated MB 660 features that were presented for review in the CRN award program.



"The vendors and products on CRN's 2017 Tech Innovator list represent some of the most creative and forward-thinking achievements yet seen in the IT channel," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company, CRN's parent publisher. "We are honored to celebrate their ingenuity and the growth they are driving across the industry, from increased worker productivity and sales to expanded solutions for complex problems and trailblazing innovation."



"Sennheiser prides itself on leveraging high-performance technology that turns an audio device into much more than an add-on to a unified communications system. Our products address specific challenges in the typical workplace, such as the distraction and noise associated with open floorplans," said Andreas Bach, President at Sennheiser Communications. "We're elated to see a premier publication acknowledge the MB 660 as an innovative tool, one that can enhance today's sophisticated networking and unified communications deployments."



The CRN Tech Innovator is a coveted honor, and one of a list of accolades that MB 660 has won since its September 2016 launch. Other honors include the TMC Unified Communications Excellence Award, The Internet Telephony Product of The Year Award, The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award, and the TMC Unified Communications Product of the Year Award.



CRN's Tech Innovator Award winners are listed in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators. The Sennheiser MB 660 is also featured in the magazine's "Most Innovative Networking Products of 2017" slide show.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com