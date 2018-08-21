Sennheiser Memory Mic Awarded "Parent Tested Parent Approved" Seal of Approval

Wedemark, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --The Sennheiser Memory Mic, a wireless microphone with an accompanying app for smartphones, has received the "Parent Tested Parent Approved" certification. The PTPA seal of approval is awarded to products that have been tested by a panel of PTPA members and passed certification for a variety of parameters, such as ease of use, performance and unique value proposition. The lightweight and compact Sennheiser Memory Mic is just as easy to use as a smartphone and allows you to create videos with great pictures and great sound – at any distance from the smartphone. The accompanying Sennheiser video app can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play.



"We are delighted to have received the PTPA seal of quality for the Memory Mic," said Petro Shimonishi, Senior Marketing Manager, Professional Audio at Sennheiser. "The PTPA certification is trusted by millions of consumers in North America and is ranked as one of the most recognized certifications in the marketplace. This seal of approval shows consumers that the Memory Mic was tested and approved by real families – an authentic endorsement of their peers."



The panel of PTPA testers were delighted with the ease of use and good audio quality the Memory Mic provides. "The Memory Mic was an amazing product that I never knew existed. I always had to be that parent blocking others to get good sound and quality on my videos of my child. Now I can sit back, record and have great videos with sound that family and friends will enjoy and know what is going on. Thank you for allowing me to try this product."



"Luckily, I recently had the opportunity to test the Sennheiser Memory Mic. I must say that I am pleasantly surprised and pleased with this product. It is easy to operate and has a pretty amazing sound quality. (…) This item is perfect for families who want to capture events such a chorus shows, band concerts, pageants or any other speaking event. I definitely would recommend!"



"The memory mic was fantastic! I really enjoyed using it to record my son's performance in his theater class. I was able to hear him clearly on the recording. I recommend this to anything who struggles to record their child while performing!"



More about the Memory Mic



Sound plays an important role in videos: It instantly creates atmosphere and evokes emotions. Getting started with the Memory Mic is simple: Download the free Sennheiser video app from the Apple App Store or Google Play, sync the mic with the app via Bluetooth, attach the mic with its magnetic clip to the clothing of the person you want to film – and you're ready to go.



At just 30g, the Memory Mic is an ideal companion on day trips and holidays. It is reliable, robust and very forgiving when the distance and direction you talk from varies. The mic's operating time amounts to up to four hours, then it is simply recharged via the USB connector. After an hour, the battery has already reached 70% of its full capacity.



When recording with the Memory Mic, the integrated microphone of the smartphone will also be active and pick up ambient sound. The Memory Mic app allows you to select the perfect mix between the audio recorded by the Memory Mic and the standard sound recorded by the smartphone.



Via the app, you can also adjust the level of the microphone, which is very helpful for soft voices. As the Memory Mic is wireless, it does not occupy any input on the smartphone, therefore you can still employ additional accessories such as a gimbal if desired.



The Memory Mic comes complete with a USB charging cable and a quick guide. The free Memory Mic app is available in the Apple App Store or from Google Play.



Sound examples of the Memory Mic are available at https://youtu.be/kz5Izwmb7No (family), https://youtu.be/tQlUvs9Ek3w (food blogger), https://youtu.be/BCd90dznE9c (music).



Apple and App Store are registered trademarks of Apple Inc. Google and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.



About Sennheiser

Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 21 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, Romania and the USA. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2017, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling 667.7 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com