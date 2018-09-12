Sennheiser Opens New Office in Montréal

Montreal, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2018 --Sennheiser has opened new offices on the Island of Montréal, a state-of-the-art facility that will house operations, warehousing and marketing functions for the entire Canadian region. The move builds on the audio specialist's longstanding engagement within the Canadian audio and entertainment markets and reflects the importance of the nation's rich culture and thriving arts scene. The new location will allow Sennheiser's employees to enjoy new ways of collaborative working and to address the needs of its Canadian customers through premium solutions and service.



"We are very happy to unveil our new Canadian office, which is a testament to both the longevity and future of our commitment to this important region," said Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEO of Sennheiser. "Canada is notable for its rich culture, which flourishes most vividly here in Montréal. The city is a focal point for culture, arts and music that has truly global resonance ­ for example, through creative companies such as Cirque du Soleil."



"With local presence in Canada for over 25 years, Sennheiser has had the privilege to serve thousands of customers nationwide in both the consumer electronics and professional audio markets," added Daniel Sennheiser, co-CEO of Sennheiser. The audio specialist has shared its expertise passion for excellence with a range of iconic Canadian artists and events. This has included supporting entertainers like Céline Dion, Bryan Adams, Simple Plan, and major cultural events and exhibits such as Cirque du Soleil, Revolution, Hockey ­ it's in our DNA, CBC Music's Quietest.Concert.Ever. and the Osheaga Festival, among others.



"Besides an excitement for culture and music there is a further essential value that we share with our customers in Canada – a passion for high-quality products. The Canadian customer has high expectations regarding quality, materials, finishing, sustainability and reliability of products, which makes this market particularly relevant to a premium brand like Sennheiser," added Andreas Sennheiser. "We are therefore really pleased that the new office space offers our team here in Canada the possibility to be even closer to the market and to our customers."



Consisting of 18,700 square feet spread across two floors, the office will house operations, warehousing and marketing functions for the entire Canadian region. With its central location 10 minutes from Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Montréal, the new Canadian home for Sennheiser provides an outstanding space to welcome customers – from the Professional and Consumer worlds alike.



Future of Audio – Reflecting new ways of working



The new offices, which feature open workspaces, virtual collaboration rooms and lounge spaces, also reflect Sennheiser's openness to new ideas and new ways of working. "We have created an environment that has many similarities to the Innovation Campus at our headquarters in Germany, with both spaces designed to foster creativity, collaboration and to allow our employees and customers to experience the Sennheiser culture. We look forward to many years of continued success and innovation in Canada," commented Daniel Sennheiser.



In the Consumer field, Sennheiser offers premium and audiophile headphones for unique audio experiences. This can, for example, be seen be seen in products such as the successful MOMENTUM range, which was recently expanded with the exciting new MOMENTUM True Wireless and its exceptional audiophile product line-up. In the professional market, the company is renowned for its wireless microphone technology and supports artists, end-users and integrators with an array of innovative solutions. These include its new Digital 6000, Digital 9000 and G4 wireless systems, as well as its TeamConnect conferencing solutions for enterprises. Sennheiser is also known for the premium microphones offered by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Neumann. Berlin.



The new Sennheiser office is located at 275, rue Kesmark, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec H9B 3J1. All office phone numbers and email addresses remain unchanged.



About Sennheiser

Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 21 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, Romania and the USA. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2017, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling €667.7 million. http://www.sennheiser.com