Sennheiser Partners with TIDAL to Host Live Performances in SoHo Pop-Up Store

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --Audio specialist Sennheiser has teamed up with global music and entertainment platform TIDAL to present an exceptional music showcase series at Sennheiser's new pop-up store in SoHo. The curated performances will take place over the next four months and are designed to highlight emerging local talents in an intimate setting, amidst Sennheiser's range of innovative audio products including the HE 1 — the best headphones in the world.



The series will kick off on October 27th at 7pm, with an exclusive event featuring performances by Roc Nation and TIDAL Rising artists Mayaeni and Kevin Garrett. The performers will utilize Sennheiser microphones and wireless systems to capture every nuance of their performances.



"I pride my performances on a high quality audio experience," says Kevin Garrett. I can't wait to bring that aspect of the show to the inaugural performance series for Sennheiser. As an artist I'm excited to work with a brand that strives for perfect sound and understands the artist's creative process."



"When I make music, it's not just about sound or lyrics, it's the experience. Sennheiser gets that," Mayaeni says, "I'm so excited to kick off this performance series with them in such a cool, intimate venue where people will be able to really experience my music the way I've always imagined."



Having opened on October 21, the Sennheiser pop-up store at 134 Prince Street in SoHo is one of two new brand showcases for the company in New York City that provide an opportunity for visitors to experience the ultimate Sennheiser Listening Experience firsthand. By working with Roc Nation and TIDAL, Sennheiser is able to further its commitment to connecting great sound with great music and performances. Sennheiser is already well known in the world of professional audio, having delivered pristine audio to international touring artists, commercial recording studios, Broadway and beyond. "Sennheiser has stayed at the forefront of audio technology for over 70 years by bringing artists and listeners closer together through our products," says Guido Karbautzki, Senior Vice President Global Retail Channel. "We are pleased to continue this great tradition by hosting a series of in-store performances by exciting new talent with TIDAL. As New York is known as a trendsetting market, we are particularly excited to deliver these experiences to New Yorkers."



For detailed information about the series launch event and future events at Sennheiser's NYC stores, please visit:

http://en-us.sennheiser.com/nyc



Launch Event with Mayaeni and Kevin Garrett

October 27th at 7:00pm

Sennheiser Soho pop-up store

134 Prince St. New York, NY



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser based in Wedemark near Hanover is one the world's leading producers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission technology with its own plants in Germany, Ireland and the US. Sennheiser operates in more than 50 countries. Together with 19 subsidiaries and long-standing trading partners, the company sells innovative products and future-oriented audio solutions which are optimally tailored to customers' needs. This enthusiasm for audio technology is shared by some 2,750 employees worldwide who work for the family-run company, which was established in 1945. Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser took the helm in 2013 and are the third generation to manage the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group's turnover totaled 682 million. http://www.sennheiser.com



About Kevin Garrett

Combining classic soul with modern electronics, Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Kevin Garrett released his debut EP Mellow Drama in 2015 to wide praise, earning the support of heavyweights like Beyoncé, Sam Smith, and Katy Perry. Garrett went on to co-write and co-produce the critically acclaimed song "Pray You Catch Me" from Beyoncé's sixth studio album, Lemonade. After recently performing at a host of festivals this year including Made in America and Sasquatch, the Pittsburgh-born songsmith is currently in the midst of a two-month-long tour of the US and Europe supporting Oh Wonder and James Vincent McMorrow. His latest single, "Precious", has already garnered acclaim since its release at the end of September.



About Mayaeni

Raised in a suburb just outside Detroit, Roc Nation artist Mayaeni—pronounced mah-yay-knee—was actually born to rock. Hanging out with her musician dad in the studio was Mayaeni's form of grooming, with Chuck Berry, Bob Dylan and Hendrix records serving as both musical surrogates and soundtracks to her life. The instrumentally rich and electric songs she creates now are extensions of her rocker past. Her earliest material was recorded on her dad's 8-track tapes. Since dropping her EP Elocution this summer, her sound has reached an even wider audience hungry for a new take on the classic sounds of rock and soul. She recently completed a national tour run, opening for acts such as Citizen Cope, Corinne Bailey Rae, KT Tunstall and Macy Gray.



About TIDAL

TIDAL is a global, experiential, entertainment platform built for fans, directly from artists around the world. TIDAL members enjoy exclusively curated content that directly connect artists with their fans in multiple ways. The service offers high-fidelity, CD sound quality music, high resolution video, an opportunity to discover new artists via TIDAL Rising, and unique experiences via TIDAL X. TIDAL is available in 52 countries, with more than a 42.5 million song catalog and over 140,000 high quality videos.



For more information, please visit http://www.tidal.com.



Follow TIDAL at http://facebook.com/tidal, http://twitter.com/tidalhifi and https://instagram.com/tidal/