Sennheiser Releases New Headset with ANC for Concentration, Calls and Entertainment

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/19/2019 --Global audio specialist Sennheiser launches the new double-sided MB 360 UC at Enterprise Connect, Florida, USA, March 18-21, 2019. The MB 360 UC is created for modern office workers, who need to concentrate and collaborate in noisy environment such as open offices, coworking spaces or when commuting. The ANC technology efficiently reduces distracting noises and ensures maximum concentration while the comfortable soft ear pads provide excellent comfort even after hours of wearing. The MB 360 UC headset has a talk time of up to 25 hours and is UC optimized, ensuring increased productivity. Moreover, the headset connects to a mobile device and is optimized for Unified Communication*.



Good style and modern design: In the office and on the go

"Today, professionals are working in the office as well as from home and on the go," says Theis Mork, Vice President of Product Management at Sennheiser Communications. "Flexibility is more important than ever. Sennheiser's MB 360 UC headset supports the modern style of working, enabling its users to work just as well on the train, at the airport or in a café as in the traditional office space. The sleek modern design and foldable easy-to-store headband will appeal to the style conscious worker. In addition, the refined sound for music makes working as well as commuting much more enjoyable", explains Theis Mork.



Visit Sennheiser Communications at Enterprise Connect March 18-21, 2019

Sennheiser will exhibit the MB 360 UC headset at booth number 707.



Availability and price

*Skype for Business certification pending.

Product availability: May 27th, 2019

The MB 360 costs between $ 249



About Sennheiser Communications

The company is a powerful joint venture between the German electro acoustics specialist Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG and internationally renowned Danish hearing healthcare company William Demant Holding Group. The joint venture draws on the experience of the two parent companies, both of whom are global technology leaders in their respective fields.



Established in 2003, Sennheiser Communications A/S has been developing award winning headsets for business professionals and the gaming community from its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. The success builds on more than 150 years of combined sound heritage, the very latest technologies, and most of all, on our team of committed experts and professionals.



Sennheiser Communications specializes in combining high-end audio and sound reproduction quality with leading hearing aid and advanced digital signal processing technologies for state-of-the-art communication products for call centers, office applications, as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. Find more information about Sennheiser Communications at www.senncom.com.