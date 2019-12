Sennheiser Showcases Advances in the Collaborative, Modern Office at ITEXPO

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for businesses, announces it will demonstrate its portfolio of unified communications headsets, speakerphones, and conferencing solutions at ITEXPO, a prime telecommunications sector event. ITEXPO will take place February 8 to 10 at the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Sennheiser will be located at booth 813 on the exhibit floor.



Sennheiser's booth will feature a broad portfolio of award-winning unified communications solutions that supports SMB and enterprise-level telephony deployments, enhancing business environments through superior audio technology.



Models on display will include the new wireless MB 660 headset series for open-office settings, featuring adaptive active noise cancellation that allows users to moderate the level of noise cancellation according to their needs. The award-winning PRESENCEā„¢ mobile headset will also be on display, boasting multiple digital microphones for the clearest possible transmissions even in challenging outdoor conditions. This model is part of a broad portfolio of headset solutions for a range of working environments and individual user needs that Sennheiser will exhibit at the event, such as the D 10, DW, SD wireless, Century, Circle, Culture, and MB Pro headset series. Sennheiser will also show its conferencing solutions spanning from plug-and-play speakerphones for huddle-rooms, the SP 10 and SP 20 series, to the Team Connect wireless audio conferencing solution for bigger meeting rooms.



All Sennheiser CC&O's audio solutions are Skype for Business certified and are compatible with the industry's gold-standard UC platforms, including those from Microsoft, Cisco, and Avaya.



"High-end audio technology is being widely accepted as part of a movement to create more collaborative spaces, wherein professionals utilize intelligently-designed technology to support modern work styles and increase productivity," said Andreas Bach, president at Sennheiser Communications A/S. "At ITEXPO we'll explain how high performance audio headsets and conferencing solutions can not only accommodate more effective communications, but improve productivity as a functional element of the workplace. The right headset lets employees cater their user experience to the variables of their space and to the type of communications they're conducting from moment to moment. IT managers who test our headsets first-hand quickly realize how much advanced engineering has to offer to the effective, modern workplace of the future."



About ITEXPO

Since its launch 18 years ago, ITEXPO has gathered telecom and IT professionals, C-levels and business owners, developers, and the channel for conference sessions and business on the show floor. It's where buyers of communications hardware and services sit face-to-face with hundreds of manufacturers and solutions providers, for three productive days.



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 682 million.



www.sennheiser.com