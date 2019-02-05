Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 Available from April

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2019 --You want to make everyone in a room clearly audible on a conference with just one microphone? No problem for TeamConnect Ceiling 2, the second generation of Sennheiser's innovative ceiling microphone! The microphone array employs automatic, adaptive beamforming, a technology patented by Sennheiser that automatically focuses on the active speaker and follows their voice no matter where they move in the room. That's why TeamConnect Ceiling 2 sets telephone and video conferences free, making them simpler and more productive while ensuring optimum audio quality. TeamConnect Ceiling 2 can be used together with existing analogue conference systems or integrated into fully digital systems , where it can also be controlled and monitored via the IP network. The ceiling microphone supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), Sennheiser Control Cockpit, Dante Domain Manager and the Crestron control platform. Via an open media protocol (API), TeamConnect Ceiling 2 can also be integrated into media and camera control systems.



"This second generation of our ceiling array microphone not only delivers a wider choice of connectivity options but has also been created with an entirely new manufacturing process. We developed this to allow us to sell TeamConnect Ceiling 2 at a considerably lower price than its predecessor, while at the same time enhancing this next generation with many more features," explained Jens Werner, Portfolio Manager Business Communication at Sennheiser.



TeamConnect Ceiling 2 is an ideal choice for medium-sized to large meeting rooms, where it is unobtrusively (flush-) mounted to the ceiling and powered via Ethernet. For larger or oddly shaped rooms, several ceiling microphones can be combined to ensure best coverage.



With TeamConnect Ceiling 2, the meeting room can be used in a totally flexible way: The tables are free from cables and microphones, chairs and tables can be arranged as desired, and the meeting participants can move about the room freely. Unique on the market, Sennheiser's adaptive beamforming technology automatically follows the active speaker's voice, letting people speak naturally – whether they are sitting, standing or moving around the room.



Thanks to 28 omni-directional microphone capsules integrated within the discrete microphone array, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 delivers excellent audio quality that is free from distracting ambient noise. This enhances the conference experience for remote participants through crystal-clear speech, which ensures stress-free listening and interaction for more productive meetings.



Connectivity and remote management

Sennheiser's TeamConnect Ceiling 2 impresses with flexibility and simplicity. Once installed, the microphone does not require any ongoing maintenance. It can be seamlessly integrated into both analogue and digital environments, featuring the necessary connectors and Power over Ethernet capability. For integration into Dante networks, TeamConnect Ceiling 2 features two Dante ports for redundant operation and supports Dante Domain Manager.



TeamConnect Ceiling 2 can be controlled via the Sennheiser Control Cockpit application. Providing a digital workflow for network-enabled devices from Sennheiser, the software allows centralized administration, remote configuration and monitoring of multiple voice-tracking microphones within the network. Accessible on any device via a browser, Sennheiser Control Cockpit makes TeamConnect Ceiling 2 installations effortless to manage. For integration into larger media control systems, integrators can make use of Sennheiser's open media control protocol (API) to offer remote configuration, control and monitoring of the TeamConnect Ceiling 2. For example, the ceiling microphone will be fully compatible with the Crestron control platform.



Visit Sennheiser at ISE 2019 to learn more about TeamConnect Ceiling 2. The ceiling microphone array can be experienced any time at the Sennheiser stand in Hall 2, B-50.