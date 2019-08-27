Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 Certified for Microsoft Teams

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2019 --The Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2 microphone is now certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms when deployed with Microsoft-certified DSPs. The ceiling array microphone, which offers easy installation and patented dynamic beamforming technology, will be available from Microsoft as a solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms complete with a Microsoft-certified DSP.



TeamConnect Ceiling 2 delivers flexibility and performance thanks to automatic, adaptive beamforming. This technology, patented by Sennheiser, automatically focuses on the active speaker and follows their voice no matter where they move in the room.



"With TeamConnect Ceiling 2 we set web and video conferences free – making them simpler and more productive, while ensuring optimum audio quality for remote participants," said Jens Werner, Portfolio Manager Business Communication at Sennheiser. "We are very happy to take this pursuit of simplicity, performance and reliability even further with a TeamConnect Ceiling 2 bundle that ensures a seamless experience for Microsoft Teams users."



"The certification indicates that this solution meets the highest specifications outlined in the certification program to provide the best experiences, compatibility, and reliability when used with Microsoft Teams products," explained Microsoft's Ilya Bukshteyn, Head of Product (Partner Director), Microsoft Teams Devices.



Created with the ability to combine multiple ceiling tiles to serve medium and large meeting rooms, Sennheiser's adaptive beamforming technology automatically follows the active speaker's voice, letting people speak naturally – whether they are sitting, standing or moving around the room. Hence, with TeamConnect Ceiling 2, the meeting room can be used in a totally flexible way: Tables are free from cables and microphones, chairs and tables can be arranged as desired, and the meeting participants can move about the room freely.



TeamConnect Ceiling 2 also offers exceptional flexibility as it can be used together with existing analogue audio equipment as well as integrated into fully digital systems, where it can be controlled and monitored via the IP network. The ceiling array microphone supports Power over Ethernet (PoE), Sennheiser Control Cockpit, Dante Domain Manager and third-party control solutions such as the Crestron control platform.



