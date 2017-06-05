Sennheiser to Demonstrate a Range of Innovative Business Audio Solutions at Trade Events Through August

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium headset and conferencing solutions, announces it will demonstrate its full line of high performance products at a roster of major US trade events throughout the spring and summer of 2017. The 70-year-old provider of sophisticated audio technology will exhibit its full portfolio of professional business-grade solutions at these events, which include the NECC Forum, Cisco Live!, InfoComm, Call Center Week, and Microsoft Inspire. Sennheiser offers advanced headsets for modern UC (unified communications) workspaces and contact centers, plus portable, plug-and-play audio conferencing equipment designed for spaces ranging from small huddle rooms up to boardroom conferencing settings.



Sennheiser's Spring/Summer trade event schedule is as follows:



NECC Forum: June 13, Foxborough, MA

Cisco Live!: June 25-29, Las Vegas, NV, booth 2736

InfoComm: June 14-16, Orlando, FL, booth 4947

Call Center Week: June 28-29, Las Vegas, NV

Microsoft Inspire (formerly WPC): August 9-13, Washington, DC



Booths to be determined if not noted.



"We anticipate an exhilarating trade show season this summer, with a multitude of opportunities to demonstrate how high-fidelity audio can differentiate employee performance in an office setting," said Andreas Bach, president at Sennheiser Communications A/S. "Our solutions bring value and functionality to the challenging office structures that are becoming prevalent in the modern workplace. Broad, un-partitioned floorplans and noisy, open contact centers are now the norm in office buildings. These reverberant settings have created a need for technologies that can control and adjust to noise levels in collaborative spaces. Our technologies deliver features that alleviate the distractions and duress of such settings, increasing productivity potential. We look forward to continuing this dialog with trade event attendees all year."



Sennheiser's headset portfolio includes the new UC-certified, business-grade MB 660, which boasts active adaptive noise cancelling technology (AANC). AANC allows knowledge workers in open office spaces to modulate the amount of background noise that is filtered through the unit throughout the day. Such capabilities allow employees to better negotiate their immediate environments even in noisy or challenging settings, such as loud and distraction-filled open floorplans. This empowers workers to take back control of their workspaces.



In addition, the new SP 220 speakerphone system allows users to set up a conferencing experience with extraordinary audio quality for up to 12 participants, on-the-fly. This portable model features easy, plug-and-play deployment via any computer interface, and can be assembled in minutes.



Other models in the Sennheiser linecard include the D 10, DW, SD wireless, Century, Circle, and Culture series representing a comprehensive roster of wired, mobile, wireless and DECT-based headsets. All Sennheiser's headsets are Skype for Business certified, and are compatible with major unified communications infrastructures including those from Cisco and Avaya. The company also offers finely-engineered audio conferencing systems, such as the SP 10/SP 20 speakerphone, and the TeamConnect Wireless conference system.



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totalling 682 million.



www.sennheiser.com