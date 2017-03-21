Sennheiser to Exhibit "Sennheiser for Business" Portfolio of Headsets and Audio Conferencing Solutions at Enterprise Connect

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for businesses, announces it will demonstrate its portfolio of premium quality headsets and audio conferencing solutions at the Enterprise Connect conference, March 27-30, 2017 at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. The exhibit will include Sennheiser's full line of sophisticated audio products for unified communications, including a new conferencing solution, to be launched at the event. Sennheiser will be located at booth 832 at the show.



Enterprise Connect is a prime trade show destination for vendors in the telecommunications marketplace, and for organizations of all scales who are looking to leverage technology to help them collaborate more seamlessly, communicate more clearly, and work more efficiently.



Extraordinary Audio Enhances Collaboration



Sennheiser's booth will present a full line of products with a focus on some of its latest innovations, including the MB 660 headset, the TeamConnect Wireless audio conferencing solution, and the new audio conferencing solution to be announced. Sennheiser's line card also includes the D 10, DW, SD wireless, Century, Circle, Culture, as well as the SP 10 and SP 20 speakerphones.



The MB 660: The UC certified, business-grade headset model delivers sophisticated technology to combat distractions in the modern open office workspace and allows users all-day comfort in these collaborative spaces. It features adaptive active noise cancellation (AANC), where the unit modulates ANC depending upon the level of background noise. It also utilizes Sennheiser's suite of proprietary technologies, SpeakFocus™, Advanced Own-Voice-Detector, and WindSafe™, to deliver superior sound, speech intelligibility and comfort, regardless of how disruptive the acoustic environment.



TeamConnect Wireless: The TeamConnect Wireless system is one of the market's first portable wireless conference system for online meetings. The audio solution offers multiple connectivity options, is easy to set up and use and delivers outstanding sound quality in online meetings for up to 12 or up to 24 people.



The entirety of Sennheiser's workplace audio solutions are certified for Microsoft Skype for Business and can be deployed with leading global unified communications and VoIP platforms.



Demonstrating Effective UC Outcomes



"Enterprise Connect is a unique opportunity to address business partners who have a major commitment to unified communications technologies, and to educate them on how our audio solutions are specifically designed to complement and enhance the productivity of these deployments," said Andreas Bach, president at Sennheiser Communications A/S. "Never do we receive a better reaction to the product line than when we demonstrate the different models in person, to communicate how our technologies function as tools in the workplace as opposed to mere accessories to a UC network. We're excited to continue this dialog with Enterprise Connect's audience and provide them with an exceptional audio experience."



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totalling 682 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com



About Enterprise Connect

For more than 26 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise IP Telephony, Converged Networks and Unified Communications in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry's vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise networks and communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter and a Webinar series.



For more information, visit http://www.enterpriseconnect.com.



Enterprise Connect is organized by UBM plc. UBM is the largest pure-play B2B Events organizer in the world. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors. Our deep knowledge and passion for these sectors allow us to create valuable experiences which enable our customers to succeed.



Please visit http://www.www.ubm.com for the latest news and information about UBM.