Sennheiser to Exhibit the New MB 660 Headset and Other Innovative Unified Communications Solutions at BroadSoft Connections 2016

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2016 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium headsets and speakerphone solutions, announced it will be exhibiting its new MB 660 adaptive active noise cancelling (ANC) headset at the BroadSoft Connections 2016 conference, scheduled for November 13-15 in San Antonio, Texas. The company will be demonstrating its line of premium headsets and speakerphones for office and unified communications deployments at booth #34 at the show.



The MB 660, launched in September, is designed specifically for knowledge workers in noisy open offices and addresses the challenges of these environments that are becoming more prevalent worldwide. The model offers sophisticated features that combat the high degree of noise and distractions that manifest within these open floorplans. The MB 660 is the market's first business headset to offer adaptive ANC, where the user can either turn the ANC functionality on, off, or set it to adapt to changing noise levels, all with a touch of a button on the side of the earphone.



In addition to industry-leading ANC, the MB 660 offers UC-certified communication capabilities to ensure crystal clear speech during voice calls, plus Sennheiser's superior audio quality for music and multimedia enjoyment. With state-of-the-art microphone and noise filtering technologies, MB 660 delivers a top quality communication experience for the user and listener alike.



Sennheiser will also demonstrate its PRESENCE series of wireless headsets in addition to the Culture, D 10, SD wireless, Century, Circle, and MB Series; and the SP 10 and SP 20 mobile speakerphones for small business. Sennheiser's entire contact center and office product line is certified for Skype for Business and compatible with the industry's leading global unified communications platforms, including Microsoft, Cisco, and Avaya-based deployments.



"In an era when noisy, disruptive open-office designs have become a sweeping trend, Sennheiser has dedicated its resources to creating comfortable, durable headsets that are purpose-built to minimize distractions and increase voice intelligibility, so users can focus on collaboration and productivity," said Andreas Bach, president at Sennheiser Communications A/S. "An intelligently designed, high quality headset can aid workers in their struggles to do business while surrounded by open-office commotion. We look forward to initiating this dialog with decision-makers at the BroadSoft event, so our mutual customers can leverage audio to take back control of their workspaces."



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 682 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com



About BroadSoft

BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud communication, collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the world's top 30 Service Providers by revenue. BroadSoft Business empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve breakthrough performance.



For additional information, visit http://www.BroadSoft.com.



About Connections

Now in its 14th year and once again on track for record attendance, the theme of BroadSoft Connections 2016 is 'Let's Change the Game.' By assembling top innovators and experts, attendees to this year's event will not only gain valuable knowledge and hands-on experience to use, sell and deploy cloud unified communications, but collectively help shape the future of business communications.



To learn more about BroadSoft and the BroadSoft Connections event, visit the conference website, join BroadSoft's LinkedIn Community or follow the Company on Twitter.



For more information on Sennheiser's professional headset solutions, please visit www.sennheiser.com/cco