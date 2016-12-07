Sennheiser to Host Grammy Award-Winning Leslie Ann Jones for Master Class at Its SoHo Pop Up Store: 'High Resolution Audio: Myth or Reality?'

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2016 --Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it will host a special Master Class at its New York City Pop Up store in SoHo on Friday, December 9th between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The master class, entitled 'High Resolution Audio: Myth or Reality?' will feature Leslie Ann Jones, Director of Music Recording and Scoring at Skywalker Sound. The topic during the event will focus on 'high resolution audio and the promise to deliver in the digital age.'



Leslie Ann Jones is a multiple Grammy® award-winning recording and mixing engineer based in Northern California. For the past 30 years, she has led an impressive career recording and mixing music for records, films and video games for iconic studios in California such as ABC Recording Studios, the Automatt Recording Studios, Capitol Studios and Skywalker Sound. Jones has worked alongside musical legends including Herbie Hancock, Rosemary Clooney, The Kronos Corner, B.B King, Miles Davis and many more. She is past Chair of The Recording Academy's Board of Trustees and now serves on the Advisory Boards of Institute for Musical Arts, Ex'pression College for Digital Arts, and is an Artistic Advisor to the new Technology and Applied Composition degree program at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.



-Who: Leslie Ann Jones (Skywalker Sound) and Sennheiser

-What: Master Class - 'High Resolution Audio: Myth or Reality?'

-Where: Sennheiser Pop Up Store, 134 Prince Street, New York City

-When: Friday, December 9, 2016, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Registration is required, and attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis.



For registration information, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/master-class-high-resolution-audio-myth-or-reality-tickets-29537377090



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family-owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 682 million.



www.sennheiser.com