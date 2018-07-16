Sennheiser to Speak at Microsoft Inspire on Audio Solutions and Wellness in the Workplace

Ballerup, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2018 --Sennheiser, a provider of premium audio solutions, announces it will be participating in the Microsoft Inspire Partner Conference, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, July 15 through 19. Sennheiser will be located at booth #301 on the Exhibit Floor. In addition to spotlighting its full line of innovative business audio solutions, Sennheiser Enterprise Solutions' Director of Strategic Alliances Paul Jamieson will co-present at a session during the event. Jamieson's session, "Worker Well-Being In The Modern Workplace" is scheduled for July 15 at 6:00 p.m., and explores how more flexible, comfortable, and robustly-featured business technologies can enhance employee mobility and support wellness in office spaces.



Sennheiser will also demo its newly-launched SDW 5000 headset for enterprise environments at the conference. This series of headsets features enhanced connectivity, specifically engineered to improve mobility for employees in the modern, collaborative workspace. It allows users to connect to the unit via a PC, smart phone, or desktop phone through the model's versatile base unit, accommodating Millennial and mobile workers who tend to favor the use of multiple devices throughout their workdays. The model also boasts market-leading security, incorporating 128bit authentication keys and DECT Security certification, making it appropriate for the most sensitive of environments, such as government or financial services industries.



The high-performance SDW 500 Series utilizes Super Wideband sound, the latest standard for headset communication, delivering brilliantly clear calls with natural, rich sound. In addition, the model's dual-microphone noise cancellation significantly reduces background noise, and Sennheiser's "Own Voice Detector" feature helps suppress disturbances in between words, for quality transmissions with minimized detractions.



Sennheiser's SDW 5000 Series, the newest addition to its Enterprise Solutions portfolio of business audio solutions, provides advanced security, flexibility, and Super Wideband sound, creating a collaborative audio communications hub for the modern office.



Sennheiser's Microsoft Inspire booth will highlight the company's growing portfolio of business headsets and speakerphones, including the award-winning MB 660 business headset for open-office, unified communications environments. Additional models in Sennheiser's Enterprise Solutions linecard include the MB PRO series of mobile business headsets; the D 10, DW, SD wireless, Century, Circle, and Culture series. This is in addition to portable, plug-and-play audioconferencing solutions for SMB spaces such as the SP 10, SP 20, and SP 220 dual speakerphones. Sennheiser's headset solutions are certified for Skype for Business and compatible with all major unified communications platforms, including Cisco and Avaya environments.



"We continue to enhance Sennheiser's product assortment, developing new levels of versatility and performance to support enterprises as they deal with the challenges of the complex modern workplace," explains Sennheiser's Jamieson. "Microsoft Inspire is a terrific opportunity to educate industry leaders on the viability of audio solutions in the workplace as a strategic tool to advance the communications goals of any business. We're excited not only to demonstrate these sophisticated solutions as part of the event's exhibits, but also for the ability to address how finely engineered audio technologies support wellness in the workplace."



The Microsoft Inspire conference is a major IT industry event for Microsoft partners, with past attendance exceeding 16,000 people from around the globe.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com