Sennheiser to Spotlight Its Business Solutions Portfolio of Premium Audio Devices at Enterprise Connect Booth #1032

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business, announces it is featuring its full portfolio of Business Solutions, including headsets, speaker phones, audioconferencing and presentation solutions for office environments at the Enterprise Connect conference, March 12 – 14, 2018. The show takes place at the Gaylord Palms resort in Orlando. Sennheiser is located at booth 1032 on the exhibit floor at this event, which is one of the most vital technology conferences for the telecommunications marketplace.



Sennheiser has newly rebranded its linecard to reflect a full range of audio solutions for the modern office workspace, representing devices that go beyond the typical network add-on and address challenges in the contemporary workspace. Sennheiser Business Solutions make up a comprehensive portfolio of innovative audio devices for the corporate market, encompassing core areas such as personal communication, meetings and conferences, and presentations. These devices are designed to help simplify what has become an increasingly complex unified communications (UC) networking environment



Presenting Sennheiser Business Solutions



Audio specialist Sennheiser is placing a clear focus on the user experience and on simplifying communication. The Sennheiser Business Solutions portfolio has therefore been created not only to offer the right product for every area of corporate communication, but to also ensure that each product offers a winning combination of the highest audio quality and the best ease of use. With these key priorities, Sennheiser is helping enterprises ready their employees for the fast-paced business world.



The Sennheiser Business Solutions product portfolio is divided into three core areas:



Personal Communication



Sennheiser offers a rich portfolio of advanced headsets for contact centers, offices, and/or mobile use. All Sennheiser headsets are fully UC-certified through strategic partnerships with major UC and softphone brands, along with world-class sound quality, exceptional comfort, and high-quality design. Among the latest models in this product range is the MB 660, a wireless, UC-optimized headset with adaptive noise cancellation (ANC). It provides a unique audio experience when talking on the phone, and it also enables the user to work productively in noisy office environments. Centralized management, updating and configuration of the MB 660 and many other Sennheiser models is enabled by HeadSetup ™ Pro Manager, a cloud-based IT management solution. HeadSetup ™ Pro Manager allows the user to control all available headsets in a company at the same time, saving valuable time and resources for IT managers.



Meeting and conferencing



In today's business world, meetings can take place anywhere. With teams often spread across multiple locations, virtual conferencing becomes increasingly important. Sennheiser's conferencing systems are designed to make these virtual conferences as comfortable and productive as possible. This includes portable solutions like the SP 220, a dual speakerphone solution, as well as a portable and wireless conference solutions like TeamConnect Wireless – which can also accommodate fixed installations for up to 400 people. These solutions feature superb audio quality, excellent ease of use, fast setup, and state-of-the-art connectivity.



Presentations



Whenever professionals speak or present to a wider audience, it is crucial that can they focus on their presentation without being distracted by technical issues. Simple installation, ease-of-use, and high reliability are essential. Sennheiser's SpeechLine Digital Wireless system is the first microphone solution designed exclusively for voice applications, working reliably and without errors thanks to automatic frequency and interference management. Like all Sennheiser microphone solutions, SpeechLine Digital Wireless can be controlled, configured, and maintained via remote access with the Sennheiser Control Cockpit software.



"Sennheiser has developed into a comprehensive resource for resellers who are looking to deploy efficient, sophisticated, and richly functional unified communication networks for their business clientele," said Dawn Birr, channel manager, Sennheiser Enterprise. "As workplace environments become more complicated, incorporating a variety of workstyles and a mix of permanent, mobile, shared, and remote workers, we continue to engineer audio solutions that will accommodate these developments, creating more seamless communications experience. We invite solutions providers at Enterprise Connect to learn first-hand about the competitive edge that advanced audio can deliver, to VARs and to the end-companies they serve."



