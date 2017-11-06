Sennheiser US Launches "Ear" 24-Hour Headset Replacement Program

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for business, announces it has launched a 24-hour replacement program in the United States to swiftly address any incidence of defective headsets. In the event that Sennheiser headsets are found to be in need of repair or replacement, the "Enterprise Advance Replacement" (EAR) warranty program will provide new headsets overnight. The EAR program is designed to accommodate customer emergencies and build loyalty in the marketplace. It is available only to companies located in the US, with shipping solely to US addresses.



An end-user initiated, 24-hour replacement process



Companies using the Sennheiser business headsets can initiate the EAR process with a call to Sennheiser's service department at 1-877-736-6434, extension 2. The end-user must then immediately validate their product warranty by emailing a proof of purchase to the service department, which initiates the emergency replacement process. Companies with a valid warranty will not be billed for repairs or shipping, and those end-users can receive up to 25 replacement headsets overnight if ordered before 2:00 p.m. (Units required beyond the 25-piece maximum will be sent via ground.) Resellers whose purchases are no longer under warranty can still take advantage of the replacement service, however, they will be billed the flat-rate repair fee which includes standard ground shipping. Overnight shipping is still available for an additional charge.



Sennheiser's Commitment as an Enterprise Leader



A 24-hour replacement program is an example of Sennheiser's commitment to business users in the SMB and enterprise markets, instilling end-user loyalty and enhancing brand perception. It illustrates that Sennheiser is dedicated to the end-user's ongoing business continuity and ultimate success, by minimizing any potential downtime caused by a product malfunction, and quickly resolving any repair-based emergencies. Such a policy confirms that, in addition to focusing on the utmost quality in design, construction and materials, Sennheiser stands behind any defective units with a superior replacement policy. It also adds value to the warranty process, providing a more attractive proposition for resellers to offer in the market.



Minimizing Workplace Disruption



"Sennheiser's goal is to emerge as the market service leader for its business customers. The 24-hour warranty service furthers that objective, to the benefit of our resellers and business owners in the field," said Dawn Birr, channel manager, enterprise solutions at Sennheiser. "Our premium headsets are designed for durability and to provide consistent performance. However, in the event that a model should show a defect or need service, the EAR option ensures that repairs will have the least amount of impact on our customers' day-to-day business."



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. As part of the Sennheiser Group, the joint venture Sennheiser Communications A/S is specialized in wireless and wired headsets and speakerphones for contact centers, offices and Unified Communications environments as well as headsets for gaming and mobile devices. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 658.4 million.



