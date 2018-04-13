Sennheiser Welcomes Sound Devices to 'Ambeo for VR' Partnership Program

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2018 --At NAB, Sennheiser has announced a new AMBEO for VR hardware partner: Sound Devices will join the partnership program with its MixPre-6 and MixPre-10T audio recorders. These will be the very first portable recorders to not only feature onboard AMBEO A-B conversion for the AMBEO VR Mic but also AMBEO to binaural decoding for fully immersive binaural headphone monitoring. VR content creators are therefore able to assess immersive audio content right at the time of capture without requiring a post-production workstation.



"Sennheiser is excited to have Sound Devices come on board the partnership program," commented Véronique Larcher, AMBEO Immersive Audio co-director at Sennheiser. "Offering VR content creators the unique and exciting possibility to directly monitor their spatial recordings exemplifies the spirit of the program: making immersive audio workflows as simple and straightforward as possible for users."



"We are happy to partner with Sennheiser to provide a high-quality VR recording and monitoring option for our MixPre-6 and MixPre-10T customers," said Matt Anderson, CEO of Sound Devices. "Sound Devices recorders have been used for Ambisonics field recording for many years, so it was a natural progression for us to bring our MixPre recorders into the new world of VR 360 recording."



The free firmware update—anticipated spring 2018—for the MixPre-6 and MixPre-10T includes:



- Recording with the AMBEO VR Mic in Ambisonics A-format or B-format with support for any mic orientation (Up, Down, Endfire)



- Binaural or stereo headphone monitoring of the AMBEO VR Mic



- Support for both AmbiX and FuMa B-format standards.



About Sound Devices

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices creates premiere audio equipment for Hollywood's award-winning sound departments. The audio manufacturing pioneer offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, musical and acoustical test and measurement applications. Sound Devices is headquartered in Reedsburg, Wisconsin with offices in Madison and Chicago.



For more information, visit http://www.sounddevices.com.



About Sennheiser

Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totalling 658.4 million.



http://www.sennheiser.com