Sennheiser Wireless and Headphone Technology Recognized for Outstanding Technical Achievement at 32nd Annual NAMM TEC Awards

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2017 --Audio specialist Sennheiser was recognized by the NAMM Foundation with Outstanding Technical Achievement awards in the categories of 'Wireless Technology' and 'Headphone Technology' during a ceremony on January 21st. Jurgen Kockmann, who is heading Product Management for Sennheiser's Live Performance & Music business, accepted the two awards.



Sennheiser was awarded TEC Awards for its evolution wireless G3-A1 band and its HD 25 PLUS headphones. "We are grateful to the NAMM Foundation for once again recognizing Sennheiser's customer commitment and relentless innovation in wireless and headphone technology," commented Jürgen Kockmann. "Our evolution wireless G3-A1 band systems were created to help our customers overcome the many challenges our industry is facing with respect to spectrum reallocation, while the HD 25 PLUS is Sennheiser's refinement of a timeless classic."



New frequency variant captures top honors



Last summer, Sennheiser released a new frequency variant for its popular ew 100 G3 wireless microphone and ew 300 IEM G3 wireless monitoring series, covering the frequency range between 470 and 516 MHz. The new band was launched in the light of the future spectrum reallocation in North America, helping provide Sennheiser customers with another option to help them attain high-quality wireless audio well into the future.



Refinement of a timeless classic



The HD 25 PLUS, introduced at the 2016 NAMM Show, was recognized with an Outstanding Technical Achievement award in the category of 'Headphone Technology'. This updated version enhances the classic monitoring and broadcast headphones with both a straight and a coiled steel cable, as well as the addition of a pouch and an extra set of soft velour earpads.



Since the TEC Foundation was established in 1990, Sennheiser and Neumann have been presented with a cumulative total of 25 Outstanding Technical Achievement awards as well as having seven products represented in the TECnology Hall of Fame, including the Neumann U 67 microphone, inducted this year.



About Sennheiser and Neumann

