Sennheiser's Everyday Audio Heroes Are Now Wireless: The Audio Specialist Launches HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT Headphones

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2017 --At CES 2017, Sennheiser is launching the HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT – two new wireless headsets for brilliant, everyday listening pleasure. The first Bluetooth models in the audio specialist's popular HD 4 series combine high-quality Sennheiser sound with the freedom of wireless listening in a robust, affordable headphone. The HD 4.50BTNC additionally features Sennheiser's NoiseGard™ active noise cancellation for a listening experience free from any distractions.



The closed back, around-ear headphones have been created to be perfect everyday companions for wireless listening on the move. "The HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT are designed for always-on, always-connected customers for whom the enjoyment of media and music can be part of every day and every hour," explains Ivan Kuan, Head of Portfolio Management Lifestyle at Sennheiser.



Thanks to Sennheiser's NoiseGardTM active noise cancellation technology, users can enjoy music without any distractions with the HD 4.50BTNC: By intelligently filtering out ambient noise, this system lets the detailed acoustic response of the proprietary Sennheiser 32mm drivers shine.



Both HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT employ the advanced wireless technology and audio codec of Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX to deliver true wireless Hi-Fi sound. Alongside great performance, the new headsets offer ease of use, comfort and convenience. They feature NFC for simple pairing with compatible devices and intuitive ear-cup mounted controls for changing tracks and for making calls via the integrated microphone. Wearing comfort is assured by their ergonomically designed ear pads.



HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT feature excellent battery life, letting listeners enjoy wireless sound for up to 25 hours. With ANC enabled, the HD 4.50BTNC still allows for up to 19 hours of wireless, distraction-free listening. A battery-free listening mode is also possible via a supplied detachable cable.



Elegant and minimalistic, the new wireless headphones have been crafted from durable materials that make them tough enough to be everyday audio companions. With their collapsible design, the HD 4.50BTNC and HD 4.40BT fold away compactly. For easy storage, the HD 4.50BTNC comes with a protective case, while the HD 4.40BT can be stored in the supplied soft pouch.



The new HD 4.40BT will be available from January 2017, while the HD 4.50BTNC will be available from February.



CES 2017 is held in Las Vegas from January 5-8. To experience and learn more about HD 4.50BTNC, HD 4.40BT and other new products, visit Sennheiser in South Hall 1, Booth 20606.



About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling 682 million. www.sennheiser.com