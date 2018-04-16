Sennheiser's Evolution Wireless G4 Takes Wireless Camera Audio Further

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2018 --Sennheiser's evolution wireless portable systems have been an industry standard wireless solution for media, content creators as well as small and medium-sized broadcasters worldwide. Available now in a new fourth generation, videographers will not only find the latest version of their much loved ew 100-p series, they will also discover a brand-new ew 500-p series, designed to further professionalize film work. The new G4 series is fully compatible with all previous evolution wireless generations, safeguarding any earlier investments.



"We are pleased to expand evolution wireless G4 with a highly professional camera series for ENG, film work, reporting, and content creation," said Dennis Stegemerten, product manager for evolution wireless G4. "The new ew 500-p series features exciting set components such as the MKE 2 lavalier mic, which has been the professional's choice for decades."



The ew 100-p systems at a glance



The ew 100-p G4 series includes the ew 135-p G4 Portable Handheld Set, two Portable Lavalier Sets, the ew 112-p G4 (omni) and ew 122-p G4 (cardioid), as well as the ew 100 G4 ENG Combo Set, which offers both plug-on and bodypack transmitters with an omni-directional ME 2-II clip-on microphone.



The ew 500-p systems at a glance



Complementing the ew 100-p sets are the brand-new ew 500-p series professional sets for ENG and film work. Systems include the ew 512-p G4 Pro Portable Lavalier Mic Set (with camera receiver, bodypack transmitter, professional MKE 2 lavalier mic and various accessories), the ew 500 BOOM G4 Pro Portable Boom Set (with camera receiver, phantom power equipped plug-on transmitter and accessories) and finally the ew 500 FILM G4 Combo Set, which includes both bodypack and plug-on transmitters, MKE 2 lavalier mic, camera receiver and accessories.



Comparison and benefits



The user interface of the ew 100-p series allows even faster set-up and control on site; up to 12 compatible frequencies ensure multi-system use. Furthermore, the housing of the SKM 100 G4 handheld is now made of lighter weight aluminum – a benefit in long interviews.



Compared to the ew 100-p series, the ew 500-p systems operate with a higher switching bandwidth of up to 88 MHz (compared to 42 MHz) offering a higher channel count and easier channel allocation in congested RF environments. Additionally, the ew 500-p systems offer higher power for longer reach: output power can now be selected in three steps of 10, 30 or 50 mW, while the ew 100-p systems offer up to 30 mW of output power.



The lavalier mic included in the ew 512-p G4 and ew 500 FILM G4 sets is the broadcast standard MKE 2. Moreover, the ew 500-p housings are less sensitive to moisture, thus withstanding rougher outdoor use. Unlike the SKP 100 G4, which can only be used with dynamic microphones, the SKP 500 G4 also features phantom power and can therefore be used with any type of microphone, including condenser mics.



All ew 100-p and ew 500-p components are also available separately, so that users can tailor-make their best evolution camera system. For example, they can choose their favorite handheld to go with the EK 500 G4 camera receiver – or they can add the new SKP 500 G4 plug-on transmitter to their existing ew 100-p system, benefitting from the compatibility between the different evolution wireless series.



Sennheiser is shaping the future of audio – a vision built on more than 70 years of innovation culture, which is deeply rooted within the family-owned company. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 20 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA. Sennheiser has around 2,800 employees around the world that share a passion for audio excellence. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2016, the Sennheiser Group had sales totalling 658.4 million.



