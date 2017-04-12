Sennheiser's MB 660 Headset Wins TMC's 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

Old Lyme, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2017 --Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for businesses, announces its MB 660 headset has won a 2017 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award from TMC (Technology Marketing Corporation). TMC is a prominent news organization for the telecommunications industry and the publishers of INTERNET TELEPHONY and CUSTOMER magazines.



The award honors the best and most innovative unified communications products and solutions released in the last 12 months as selected by the editors of TMC's INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine, according to a statement from TMC.



The MB 660 has been designed to increase concentration, productivity, and well-being for knowledge workers in noisy open office environments – a workspace that is becoming more prevalent in modern enterprises. The UC-certified headset employs adaptive active noise cancellation (AANC), a unique feature which constantly monitors the background environment for ambient noises, adapting the level of noise reduction for a more pleasant user experience. A roster of sophisticated state-of-the-art microphone and noise filtering technologies provide a crystal clear communication experience for the user and listener alike. In addition, the wireless headset offers Sennheiser's superior audio quality for music and multimedia enjoyment. Class-leading ergonomics, compact form, and high quality materials make MB 660 extremely comfortable, even for the longest listening sessions.



"We have crafted our portfolio of headsets and audio conferencing solutions so they can function not just as add-ons for a unified communications environment, but as skillfully engineered equipment that supports productivity in these unique settings," said Andreas Bach, president at Sennheiser Communications A/S. "The MB 660 is a prime example of that, offering advanced technologies to compensate for the drawbacks of open-office spaces. The right audio solution can help individual workers reestablish control over their shared environments. We're honored that a prominent telecommunications media company such as TMC has recognized this innovation by selecting it for a UC Product of the Year Award."



