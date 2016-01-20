SensAiry App Will Soon Launch to Do the Thinking for Drivers via iOS and Android

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2016 --Set for a first quarter launch the SensAiry app will give drivers and managers the best gift, peace of mind. Taking the air out of inconvenience and frustrating surprises the app will make flat tires a thing of the past. SensAiry will monitor tire pressure levels across multiple vehicles all with the simple use of a smartphone or tablet. With an intuitively smart Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) SensAiry will save time and money for a fleet or a smart car, and everything that rolls in between.



SensAiry can monitor up to twenty tires at a time. Using the app, users can configure the recommended tire pressure for tires across multiple vehicles. Via the TPMS, SensAiry will trigger an alert if the tire pressure goes below 20% of the set safety value. With beautifully designed digital dials, the app's screen provides easily-readable imagery for tire pressure and temperature levels. It displays pressure readings in pounds per square inch (psi), kilopascal (kPa) and in bar units. Temperature is displayed in Fahrenheit and Celsius.



So how does the tire monitoring app do its work exactly? It uses sensors that communicate with Bluetooth Low Energy technology. Once a user activates the hardware, using a conveniently located switch, the app will automatically pair with the sensors installed in the tires. These sensors will then read data and communicate it wirelessly to the app for up to five years.



Prabu Surendra, CEO of Tymtix said of the launch of his company's flagship product, "We're happy to roll out what we think will be a tremendous timesaver for one of the largest sections of the marketplace. We're targeting the individual vehicle owner as well as fleet managers like Ubër and rental car corporations. Construction vehicles like JCB and Caterpillar would benefit greatly as well. And, of course, we'd love if SensAiry became a standard feature in cars like the Tesla. The sky's the limit really and we've happily created the ground floor."



About Tymtix

Tymtix delivers solutions using Sensors, Mobile and Cloud technologies. The company has expertise in hardware engineering as well as web and app development. Employing smart User Interface Design, systems include interactive web applications such as effects, widgets and themes to enhance consumer experience.



