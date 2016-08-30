Sense Technologies, Inc. (OTC:SNSGF), First Fiscal Quarter Results

Grand Island, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --Sense Technologies, Inc. (OTC:SNSGF) announces that the Company's first quarter, May 31, 2016, Form 10Q filing has been filed, and the "yellow flag" placed on the Company's stock symbol by the OTC has been removed. The Company is now in full compliance regarding its exchange listing, which now enables it to move ahead in the acquisition effort regarding Scribner Natural products. The first quarter 2016 shows positive results, as Sense continues to improve its gross profit margin by 9.95% over the same quarter last year or 38.5% Gross Profit for the quarter.



See Form 10-Q link: www.tinyurl.com/hnoqcne



SNSGF is a fully-reporting entity.On Tuesday August 16, 2016 Sense Technologies, Inc. released their Fiscal February, 2016 financials.



See: www.otcmarkets.com/edgar/GetFilingPdf?FilingID=11546895



Sense Technologies 2016 Fiscal year highlights include: Gross Sales increase of 113% over prior year, a 65% reduction in direct Cost of Sales, and a $375,000 increase in Gross Profit yielding a gross profit margin of 64.8%.



About Sense Technologies, Inc.

Sense Technologies, Inc. www.SenseTech.com develops and markets backing awareness products for safety and is in the process of acquiring Scribner Natural Products www.ScribnerSoybean.com.



About Scribner Natural Products

Scribner Natural Products is an industrial food and feed products company in Scribner Nebraska, where it operates a soybean crushing mill, along with interest in a Trucking, Logistics and Consulting company.



Learn more about Scribner Natural Products from an interview with Michael Yorba segment 1 here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3d6GH7RIAU and, segment 2 here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgRE_ykvGo4



See the Public Wire report here:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIN34iBG8Vg



"We believe we are very near completion of our due diligence process, and see no impediments at this point to reaching a successful conclusion. We are on a fast track because it is in our shareholders' interest to commence the profit potential just as soon as we can" said Bruce Schreiner, Sense Technologies, Inc.'s President. www.finance.yahoo.com/news/sense-technologies-inc-provides-further-130100187.html



Forward Looking-Statement

This press release consists of forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. In particular, there is no assurance that the parties will reach a definitive agreement for the proposed transaction or that the transaction will be completed. Additionally, no assurance can be provided that the terms of any transaction will be similar to those contemplated by the Letter of Intent. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



