Sense Technologies, Inc. Provides Further Update on Acquisition of Scribner Natural Products

Grand Island, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2016 --Sense Technologies, Inc. (OTC:SNSGF) announced today that it is nearing the completion of its due diligence efforts in evaluating the acquisition of Scribner Natural Products. Scribner Natural Products is an industrial food and feed products company in Scribner Nebraska, where it operates a soybean crushing mill, along with interest in a Trucking, Logistics and Consulting company.



Scribner's production facility receives volume (bulk) shipments of raw soybeans and processes them into premium soy products. These soy products are used in a wide variety of animal feed products, human food products, fertilizers (soil enhancers) and other agriculture-related products.



By its own design, Scribner's Products are all natural and are manufactured with no harsh chemicals or solvents used in the production process. Its products are highly digestible and have high levels of vitamins, isoflavonoids, and amino acids. The company is moving to file patents on its proprietary processes, including its soil enhancer products for organic gardening, and has identified numerous bases for individual patents.



The Scribner plant capacity has been processing up to 400 Tons of refined Soy meal per week and 123,000 pounds of soy oil (approx. 16,000 gallons) per week.



"We believe we are very near completion of our due diligence process, and see no impediments at this point to reaching a successful conclusion. We are on a fast track because it is in our shareholders' interest to commence the profit potential just as soon as we can" said Bruce Schreiner, Sense Technologies, Inc.'s President.



About Sense Technologies, Inc.

Sense Technologies develops and markets backing awareness products for safety. For additional information, visit www.sensetech.com.



