Sensewhere Teams Up with Micello to Combine Indoor Location with Contextual Awareness

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Micello, Inc., the leading global provider of indoor maps and navigation data, today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with sensewhere, the leading provider of indoor positioning solutions. sensewhere has integrated Micello's newly launched Indoor Context API into its applications including adwhere, a location based advertising solution.



adwhere leverages sensewhere's crowdsourced approach to indoor positioning that automatically cross references radio frequency (RF) transmitter data from mobile devices and dynamically creates a proprietary global RF location database. The worldwide database is self-generating and self-correcting.



"sensewhere's positioning technology delivers a wide indoor coverage with a zero-install system to enable location-based services including mobile advertising," said Rob Palfreyman, CEO of sensewhere. "Integration with Micello's global indoor map coverage and contextual data enables venue owners and marketers to deliver compelling solutions," he added.



"Ecosystem partners are important to us and we are excited to have sensewhere integrate our technology," said Ankit Agarwal, CEO of Micello. "Our Indoor Context API enables a broad range of indoor geospatial queries against our global indoor map portfolio. With this partnership and integration, our mutual customers will be able to combine sensewhere indoor positioning and use it alongside our Indoor Context API."



Both Micello and sensewhere offer platforms and APIs to developers and the combined system provides an ideal, low-risk solution for companies looking to add indoor location-based services and intelligence to their mobile solutions.



About sensewhere

sensewhere Ltd. is a world leader in indoor location solutions. sensewhere's technology enables precise location information in areas where there is no or poor GNSS satellite reception such as indoors or in dense urban areas. A key aspect of the technology is that it is based on sensewhere proprietary software and does not require installation of beacons or manual fingerprint to deliver fast accurate indoor location information. sensewhere solution is typically being used to drive indoor maps, location based advertising and social messaging applications globally, delivering services to an excess of 800 million MAU (Monthly Active Users). To learn more about sensewhere, please visit http://www.sensewhere.com.



About Micello, Inc.

Micello is a worldwide leader providing indoor maps and navigation data. Micello's products include a global maps database, developer platform and SDKs, and a marketplace of integrated solutions. In the last few years, Micello has generated indoor maps for over 25,000 venues around the world. Micello is headquartered in Santa Clara, California with operating offices in Ahmedabad, India and Tokyo, Japan. To learn more about Micello, please visit http://www.micello.com.



