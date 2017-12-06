Sensory Inspired Santa Experience for Children with Special Needs

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --AUTISM ACADEMY – Arizona Autism Network of the West Valley, together with Team 4 Kids and Autism Academy are hosting the unique family affair.



With overwhelming support the two events are scheduled to host more than 1,200 children in the Phoenix metropolitan area.



"This is not just an event for kids with autism," Kerrie Mallory-Thompson said. "It's for anybody who gets overwhelmed, over-stimulated, or need some extra time to get in the door to see Santa."



Sensitive Santa is a fun opportunity for families of children with disabilities of all kinds to come together and celebrate in an environment that specifically caters to special needs. They laugh, play, eat free snacks, and participates in crafts, until it's their individual turn to enter a modestly decorated winter wonderland to talk and take pictures with Santa.



"It gives kids the opportunity to see and experience Santa one-on-one with no judgment in their comfort zone." Mallory-Thompson explained. "I can't take my kid to the mall and have him stand in a line and deal with that."



Sensitive Santa allows this holiday tradition to continue uninterrupted.



"Our Sensitive Santa Events provide a supportive environment which eliminates bright lights and loud noises that can trigger sensory sensitivities for someone on the spectrum," said director of Autism Academy Shannon Mitchell.



In this sensory sensitive environment, children with special needs, along with their families, will experience a positive encounter with Santa in a sensory sensitive wonderland.



IF YOU GO: http://www.azanow.org/sensitivesanta



SENSITIVE SANTA WEST VALLEY

Saturday, December 9, 2017

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

6810 W. Thunderbird Rd.

Peoria, Arizona 85381



SENSITIVE SANTA EAST VALLEY

Saturday, December 16, 2017

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

1540 N Burk Street

Gilbert, AZ 85234