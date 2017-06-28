Sensual Spas Amongst One of the Leading Brands of Shower Enclosures Featured by JT Spas

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2017 --There are many bathroom product manufacturers nowadays, especially when it comes to shower cubicles. But there's one brand that consistently stands out: Sensual Spas. JT Spas explains why it is one of the most popular brands around.



JT Spas has dealt with a lot of bathroom product manufacturers through the years, including Hudson Reed, Insignia, Lisna Waters, Moods, Kinedo, Kubex, Aqualux, Jupiter Bathrooms, and more. But it agrees that one of the most popular and trusted brands it has partnered with is Sensual Spas, particularly in regards to shower cubicles and enclosures.



Sensual Spas is a popular name simply because it has a lot to offer its customers. The range of shower cabins offered by Sensual Spas is extensive, with different sizes, shapes, and features. For instance, one of the most in-demand products, available for an affordable price at JT Spas, is the Sensual Spas Pure White Quadrant Hydro Shower Cubicle, with measurements of 800mm by 800mm. This self-contained cabin is just as its name suggests: it is fully self-contained, and installing it (and using it) takes less time than one would expect.



The shower cubicle is available at JT Spas for a mere £499, down from its regular price in other shops of £620. This gives customers an extra savings of £121. Additionally, the shower cubicle has some outstanding features, such as a thermostatic shower valve, three multi-spray massage jets, a large overhead monsoon rain showerhead, a storage shelf, an acrylic base which is reinforced and sits on a sturdy frame made from steel, and adjustable leveling feet.



For easier use, the shower cubicle also comes with quick-release runners for the doors and a complimentary freestanding stool or flip down seat (the customer can choose between the two). Furthermore, this shower cubicle is made from safety glass which is 5 millimetres thick and clear front panels as well as back panels which are coloured. JT Spas says more about this particular shower cubicle, one of its most popular items: "Elegant in both its simplicity and design, the Pure range is designed to offer an easy solution to anyone replacing an old shower. Easy to install, this free standing, self-contained unit sits against the wall allowing for the solid back panels to completely cover up any unsightly mess left behind from the previous shower, saving hundreds on tiling and decorating." To learn more about the Sensual Spas shower enclosure selection at JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is an established supplier of bathroom products in the UK, specialising in affordable yet high-quality bathroom products. The range of products available at JT Spas includes an extensive shower cubicle selection. All the products are available on the JT Spas website.